CANNES May 24 A trip to space with Hollywood
actor Leonardo DiCaprio raised 1.2 million euros ($1.5 million)
for charity at a glitzy fundraiser at the Cannes film festival
on Thursday.
At the 20th annual event organized by amfAR, the Foundation
for AIDS Research, DiCaprio emerged as the mystery guest to
accompany the winner on a Virgin Galactic flight into space.
Actress Sharon Stone said the winner would spend three days
in training with DiCaprio in Mexico before blast-off.
"You don't get to go to outer space every day with a
handsome movie star," said Stone, dressed in a tight-fitting
white dress with a gold snake trim down the back.
The bidding started at 1 million euros ($1.29 million).
The auction brochure for the star-studded gala held at the
five-star Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, near Cannes,
said DiCaprio and the winning bidder would be among the first
1,000 people to leave the planet.
The winning bidder, Vasily Klyukin, 37, a Russian living in
Monaco, said he had always wanted to go into space.
"I want to be a bit daring," Klyukin, who works in real
estate, told Reuters. "I will have to give up smoking now for
sure!"
After the winning bid from Klyukin - who also bought a gold
and diamond necklace for 400,000 euros ($517,000) - Stone
announced two other tickets were available on the flight. They
raised another 1.8 million euros ($2.3 million).
The auction raised 25 million euros ($32.3 million) in
total, more than double last year's sum of 11 million
euros($14.2 million).
The amfAR gala is the biggest fundraising event at the
world's largest film festival. The benefit was first hosted by
Elizabeth Taylor.
The list of stars attending Thursday's event included
DiCaprio, Cannes jury members Nicole Kidman and Christopher
Waltz, singers Kylie Minogue and Janet Jackson, and actors
Adrien Brody, Jessica Chastain and Goldie Hawn.
The evening featured performances by gold-clad Shirley
Bassey singing "Goldfinger" and British pop band Duran Duran.
Introducing the event, supermodel Heidi Klum said it raised
more than 10 million euros ($12.9 million) a year for AIDS
research.
Other auction items included tickets to Hollywood events, a
Damien Hirst painting, an Annie Leibovitz family portrait, the
chance to star in four movies and a private performance from
Simon Le Bon and John Taylor of Duran Duran.
