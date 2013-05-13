Graphic previewing this year's Cannes Film Festival. Includes recently released lineup, map showing the venue and key buildings, chart showing number of entries over the years and illustrations showing the evolution of the Palme d'Or trophy. REUTERS Graphics

This year's Cannes film festival, the world's most important cinema showcase, will screen 20 films competing for the coveted Palme D'Or award for best picture in its main competition.

The festival opens on May 15 with Australian director Baz Luhrmann's "The Great Gatsby" starring Leonardo DiCaprio, who returns to Cannes for the first time since 2007.

Here is the lineup for the festival's main competition and films being shown out of competition:

COMPETITION:

DIRECTOR TITLE

Valeria BRUNI TEDESCHI -- Un Chateau en Italie

Ethan COEN, Joel COEN -- Inside Llewyn Davis

Arnaud des PALLIÈRES -- Michael Kohlhass

Arnaud DESPLECHIN -- Jimmy P. (Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian)

Amat ESCALANTE -- Heli

Asghar FARHADI -- Le Passe (The Past)

James GRAY -- The Immigrant

Mahamat-Saleh HAROUN -- Grigris

JIA Zhangke -- Tian Zhu Ding (A Touch of Sin)

KOREEDA Hirokazu -- Soshite Chichi Ni Naru (Like Father, Like Son)

Abdellatif KECHICHE -- La Vie D'Adele

Jim JARMUSCH -- Only Lovers Left Alive

Takashi MIIKE -- Wara No Tate (Shield of Straw)

Francois OZON -- Jeune et Jolie (Young & Beautiful)

Alexander PAYNE -- Nebraska

Roman POLANSKI -- La Venus a la Fourrure (Venus in Fur)

Steven SODERBERGH -- Behind the Candelabra

Paolo SORRENTINO -- La Grande Bellezza (The Great Beauty)

Alex VAN WARMERDAM -- Borgman

Nicolas WINDING REFN -- Only God Forgives

OUT OF COMPETITION:

DIRECTOR TITLE

Baz LUHRMANN -- The Great Gatsby (Opening)

Claude LANZMANN -- Le Dernier des Injustes

Jerome SALLE -- Zulu (Closing)

J.C. CHANDOR -- All is Lost

Guilluame CANET -- Blood Ties

(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith)