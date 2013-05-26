* "La Vie d'Adele" wins Palme d'Or for best picture
* Bruce Dern, Berenice Bejo win acting awards
* Cannes director calls for tolerance of same-sex marriage
By Belinda Goldsmith and Alexandria Sage
CANNES, May 26 An intimate lesbian love story by
French director Abdellatif Kechiche won the top prize in Cannes
on Sunday, and the film festival's director immediately urged
the large crowds protesting against gay marriage in Paris to go
and see it.
"La Vie d'Adele - Chapitre 1 & 2" (Blue is the Warmest
Colour) was chosen from a field of 20 films exploring sex,
violence and emotional anguish which were vying for the Palme
d'Or, one of the most coveted film awards after the Oscars.
Critics picked the three-hour film as a possible winner at
the 66th Cannes festival, but wondered if its explicit lesbian
sex scenes - one lasting up to 10 minutes - would deter the jury
deciding the awards led by U.S. filmmaker Steven Spielberg.
In an unusual move, Spielberg said the award would be shared
between Kechiche and his two lead actresses Adele Exarchopoulos
and Lea Seydoux as they were central to the film's success.
"I think it will get a lot of play ... I think this film
carries a very strong message, a very positive message,"
Spielberg told journalists. "It was the perfect choice between
those two actresses and this incredible very sensitive and
observant filmmaker."
Spielberg said he supported same-sex marriage, but
downplayed any suggestion the award was to promote this cause.
Festival director Thierry Fremaux said the film was timely,
as hundreds of thousands of demonstrators marched in Paris on
Sunday to protest France's recent legalization of same-sex
marriage.
"Everyone who is against same-sex marriage or love between
two people of the same sex must see the film," he told Reuters.
Kechiche, a Tunisia-born actor who made his directorial
debut in 2000, was virtually speechless as he accepted the
award, which he dedicated to the youth of France and Tunisia
who, during the Arab Spring, "wanted only to live, speak and
love freely."
"La Vie d'Adele" is an emotional tale of love and sexuality
centred on 15-year-old Adele (Exarchopoulos) and her lover Emma
(Seydoux) that follows the course of their tumultuous
relationship.
WORLD'S LARGEST
Critics had also considered as a forerunner "Inside Llewyn
Davis" about a struggling New York folk singer by the American
Coen brothers Ethan and Joel, which was named as runner-up.
The third prize went to Japanese director Kore-Eda Hirokazu
for the baby-swapping drama "Soshite Chichi Ni Naru" (Like
Father, Like Son) while the best director award went to Mexico's
Amat Escalante for his brutal look at Mexico's drug war, "Heli".
American Bruce Dern, 76, won a best actor award in Alexander
Payne's road trip film "Nebraska," beating out Michael Douglas,
who was widely praised for his performance as flamboyant pianist
Liberace in Steven Soderbergh's "Behind the Candelabra."
French actress Berenice Bejo ("The Artist") won the best
actress award in Iranian director Asghar Farhadi's tense
domestic drama "Le Passe" (The Past).
Before the ceremony, stars including Kim Novak and Laetitia
Casta signed autographs and posed for photographers on the red
carpet in blazing sunshine, a contrast to the festival's opening
ceremony on May 15 when umbrellas took over in the rain.
The awards ended the 2013 edition of the world's largest
film festival, where up to 40,000 film professionals also bought
and sold titles on the bustling marketplace hidden away from the
glitzy promotional circuit of parties and stunts.
