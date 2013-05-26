* Tough to predict winner of Palme d'Or
CANNES, May 26 The 2013 Cannes festival wraps up
with a cliffhanger ending on Sunday, with uncertainty
surrounding which film will be declared best picture after a
12-day frenzy of premieres, celebrities, rain and dramatic
jewellery thefts.
Twenty films packed with sex, violence and emotional anguish
are vying at the world's biggest cinema showcase for the Palme
d'Or, one of the most coveted film awards after the Oscars.
Frontrunners include French director Abdellatif Kechiche's
love story "La Vie d'Adele" (Blue is the Warmest Colour) with
its graphic lesbian sex scenes, and "Inside Llewyn Davis" about
a struggling New York folk singer by the American Coen brothers.
Also on the short list are "La Grande Bellezza" (The Great
Beauty) from Italy's Paolo Sorrentino, a magical ode to the
decadence of Rome, and "Le Passe" (The Past), a tension-filled
domestic drama by Iranian director Asghar Farhadi.
Choosing the winner of the top prize and other awards is a
jury led by U.S. filmmaker Steven Spielberg with Australian
actress Nicole Kidman and Oscar-winning director Ang Lee.
"It's been a good year at Cannes despite the terrible
weather but it is harder than usual to predict the winner as
there is no one stand-out film," critic Jay Weissberg from trade
publication Variety told Reuters.
"La Vie d'Adele had everyone buzzing but its sex scenes
could be too intimate for this jury. You are never quite sure
what the jury will decide."
The jury members have mixed and mingled on the red carpet on
Cannes' palm-lined waterfront with A-list stars from around the
globe since the festival opened with Australian director Baz
Luhrmann's lavish "The Great Gatsby" starring Leonardo DiCaprio.
The 66th Cannes festival got off to a violent start with a
brutal torture scene in Mexican drama "Heli" and with China's
"Tian Zhu Ding" (A Touch of Sin) by Jia Zhangke, but the
blood-letting in "Only God Forgives" by Denmark's Nicolas
Winding Refn sharply divided critics.
STARS OUT IN FORCE
As usual at Cannes, sex was a key theme in many films, with
French director Francois Ozon's "Jeune & Jolie" (Young &
Beautiful) focused on a 17-year-old prostitute and celebrated
director Roman Polanski's "La Venus a la Fourrure" (Venus in
Fur) exploring a sexual power play between a writer and actress.
U.S. filmmaker Steven Soderbergh's "Behind the Candelabra"
about the flamboyant pianist Liberace and his gay lover, played
by Michael Douglas and Matt Damon, struggled to find funding in
Hollywood but made it to the screen financed by Time Warner's
HBO cable network.
Family anguish filled Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-Eda's
"Soshite Chichi Ni Naru" (Like Father, Like Son) about two boys
swapped at birth while his contemporary, Takashi Miike, took on
violence in police thriller "Wara No Tate" (Shield of Straw).
The Netherlands had its first film in the main competition
with the menacing and surreal "Borgman" by Alex Van Warmerdam
while one African film, "Grigris" by Chadian Mahamat-Saleh
Haroun, was selected to join the field.
While cinephiles soaked up the varied selection on offer,
celebrities galore descended on Cannes, the film industry's top
marketplace where up to 40,000 film professionals buy, sell and
fund films. They posed before the flash bulbs to promote their
latest movies and build support for new projects.
"Hunger Games" actors Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth,
David Hasselhoff, Jackie Chan and Keanu Reeves were among the
actors in town to promote upcoming films.
Stars including Sharon Stone, Janet Jackson, and Shirley
Bassey jetted in for the festival's most glitzy party, the
amfAR AIDS charity gala, where three guests paid 3 million euros
($4 million) to go on a trip into space with DiCaprio.
With stars out in force so was security, but they still
failed to stop two jewellery thefts worthy of a Hollywood movie.
A diamond necklace worth $2.6 million disappeared during a
star-studded party held by Swiss jeweller De Grisogono while
gems worth $1.4 million were stolen from Chopard jewellers when
a safe was hacked out of the wall of a hotel room.
