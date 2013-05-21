* Liberace biopic explores relationship with young lover
* Film puts spotlight on gay rights, same sex marriage
* Steven Soderbergh says now taking a break from filmmaking
By Belinda Goldsmith
CANNES, May 21 The relationship between the
flamboyant pianist Liberace and his young lover dazzled at the
Cannes film festival on Tuesday and threw the spotlight on gay
rights at the movie industry's largest annual gathering.
Director Steven Soderbergh said he struggled five years ago
to secure funding for "Behind the Candelabra" because some
financiers thought the film would only appeal to a gay audience
and, at a cost of $25 million, would be a financial risk.
Eventually he received financing from Time Warner's
HBO cable channel and made the film with Michael Douglas playing
Liberace and Matt Damon as Scott Thorson with whom the pianist
had a secret five-year affair.
Soderbergh said it was a coincidence that the film was being
released during a global debate on gay rights and same sex
marriage but acknowledged that it was very timely.
France last month became the 14th country to legalise gay
marriage, a move also taken in the United States by Washington
D.C. and 12 states. Liberace, a huge celebrity during his
lifetime, publicly denied his homosexuality at a time when being
gay was widely considered taboo.
"In making the film, the socio-political aspect of it was
not really in my mind but I was focused on ... trying to make
this relationship as believable and realistic as we could,"
Soderbergh told a news conference, flanked by Douglas and Damon.
"When this issue comes up, of equal rights for gays, I am
hoping 50 years from now we will look back on this and wonder
why this was even a debate and why it took so long."
Douglas and Damon said they were both keen to work with
Soderbergh who has announced his plan to retire from filmmaking
after this movie.
They were both also impressed by the script based on
Thorson's autobiography, "Behind the Candelabra: My Life with
Liberace", that was released in 1988, a year after the
entertainer's death at age 67 from an AIDS-related disease.
SPECTACULAR
In the film, Thorson, a naive 18-year-old farm boy from
Wisconsin, meets 58-year-old Liberace in Las Vegas in 1977 and
moves in with him, joining his glamorous lifestyle of champagne,
jewel-encrusted cars and spectacular wardrobe.
An unrecognisable Debbie Reynolds plays Liberace's beloved
mother Frances, with her trademark button nose hidden under a
prosthetic one, while a wrinkle-free, taut-faced Rob Lowe, is a
plastic surgeon who operates on both Liberace and Thorson.
The relationship starts to unravel as Thorson becomes
addicted to drugs, hawking jewellery given to him by his lover
to fund his habit, and the sexually voracious Liberace's
interest moves on to other, younger men.
The two actors made light of their love scenes, with Douglas
joking about asking Damon what flavour lip balm he preferred and
Damon saying he could swap stories with Sharon Stone, Glenn
Close and Demi Moore after sharing a bed with Douglas.
Douglas, whose performance as the primped, toupeed pianist
was lauded by critics, said he met Liberace once, in a Rolls
Royce convertible while in Palm Springs with his father, the
movie star Kirk Douglas.
He became emotional, voice breaking and tears in his eyes,
when asked how he became involved in the film that Soderbergh
first raised with him 13 years ago.
"It was right after my cancer and this beautiful gift was
handed to me and I am eternally grateful ... to everybody for
waiting for me," said Douglas who was diagnosed with throat
cancer in 2010 and needed chemotherapy and radiation treatment.
"Behind the Candelabra" will premiere on HBO in the United
States on May 26 and open in foreign theatres from June 7.
The film is one of 20 movies in the main competition at
Cannes vying for the Palme d'Or award for best picture that is
presented on Sunday.
Soderbergh, 50, who won the Palme d'Or in 1989 with "Sex,
Lies and Videotapes", said this was his last movie for a while.
"I am absolutely taking a break. I don't know how extended
it is going to be but I can't say if this were the last movie I
make that I would be unhappy," he said. "It's been a nice run."