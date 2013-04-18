PARIS, April 18 Hollywood stars will mingle with
filmmakers from all over the world at next month's Cannes Film
Festival after organisers on Thursday unveiled a line-up heavy
with international films.
The films to be shown at the world's most important cinema
showcase were announced in a cinema on the Champs-Elysees
underneath a huge video screen of this year's Cannes poster -
Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward curled up kissing.
Festival artistic director Thierry Fremaux said 1,858 films
were submitted and the lineup would be "full of discovery,
surprises and stars" at the May 15-26 event held each year on
the glamorous French Riviera.
The field was narrowed to 19 films to compete for the
coveted Palme d'Or award, the top prize at the world's biggest
film festival which can significantly boost a picture's box
office and awards potential.
Films in the main competition include Roman Polanski's
French-language adaptation of the play "Venus in Fur" in which
he cast his wife Emmanuelle Seigner.
Steven Soderbergh's HBO movie "Behind the Candelabra,"
starring Michael Douglas as Liberace and Matt Damon as his
lover, and Joel and Ethan Coen's "Inside Llewyn Davis," were
also given slots in the main competition.
As previously announced, the festival will open on May 15
with Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann's "The Great Gatsby"
starring Leonardo DiCaprio who will return to Cannes for the
first time since 2007.
DiCaprio plays Jay Gatsby in the 3D movie of F. Scott
Fitzgerald's book with Carey Mulligan playing Daisy Buchanan and
Tobey Maguire as the narrator, Nick Carraway.
The closing film on May 26 will be the thriller "Zulu", shot
on location in South Africa by Jerome Salle and starring Orlando
Bloom and Forest Whitaker.
This year's jury deciding the awards in the main competition
will be led by U.S. director Steven Spielberg who has won the
Academy Award for Best Director twice.
Presiding over the jury deciding the smaller "Un Certain
Regard" prize will be Danish director Thomas Vinterberg whose
film "The Hunt" competed at Cannes last year.
The screening of "The Bling Ring" by U.S. director Sofia
Coppola and starring Emma Watson will open this competition on
May 16.
