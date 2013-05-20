CANNES May 20 A tragic love story between two
Palestinians living under Israeli occupation received a standing
ovation at the Cannes film festival on Monday and broke new
ground as the first film fully funded by the Palestinian cinema
industry.
"Omar" by director Hany Abu-Assad, known for the 2005
award-winning film "Paradise Now", is a political thriller
interwoven with a story of trust and betrayal as two lovers are
torn apart by Israel's secret police and Palestinian freedom
fighters.
Omar, a baker, is in love with Nadia, the sister of his
friend Tarek who is a Palestinian fighter on the West Bank.
Arrested and humiliated by the Israeli military police,
Omar, played by Adam Bakri, joins Tarek and colleague Amjad in a
mission to kill an Israeli soldier and ends up imprisoned,
tortured, and under pressure to betray his friends.
Earmarked a traitor, he starts to doubt Nadia's fidelity,
especially as she is also pursued by Amjad, and his life falls
apart as he is pursued across the ravaged Palestinian landscape.
Abu-Assad said he was delighted by the reception his film
received at Cannes, where picky critics are known to boo films
that do not meet their expectations, and he hoped the festival
would help gain international attention for "Omar".
"But my first audience is the Palestinians and the Arabs and
I hope they will be engaged with it," said Abu-Assad after the
film's premiere at the 66th Cannes festival.
"Even if they are not on the West Bank or Palestinians ...
it is about the youth and Arab world now and I hope they can
accept it and that they can relate to it."
PALESTINIAN FUNDING
Abu-Assad said it had taken him about a year to raise the
$1.5 million needed to make "Omar" which was shot in the West
Bank and the Israeli-Arab town of Nazareth last year.
He said it was the first film to be fully funded by
individual Palestinians and Palestinian businesses.
"For the first time, we convinced businessmen from Palestine
to invest in the film industry. It's incredible," he said.
A second Palestinian film at Cannes, the short film "Condom
Lead" by brothers Mohammed and Ahmad Abunassar, was funded by
the filmmakers themselves. It is the first time a Palestinian
film has been included in the short film competition at Cannes.
"Omar" is one of 18 films being screened in the second major
competition category at Cannes, Un Certain Regard, which
showcases emerging directors and more daring films than those in
the main competition vying for the top prize, the Palme D'Or.
Cambodian director Rithy Panh's documentary "L'Image
Manquante" ("The Missing Picture") is one of the experimental
movies in Un Certain Regard pushing story-telling boundaries.
He used small clay figures intercut with historical footage
to tell the story of how his family perished in the Khmer
Rouge's brutal revolution after their 1975 capture of Phnom
Penh.
Other films in Un Certain Regard to receive positive reviews
include Sofia Coppola's "The Bling Ring" starring Emma Watson in
a gang of celebrity-obsessed teenagers breaking into their
Hollywood idols' homes to steal luxury goods.
"Fruitvale Station" by American filmmaker Ryan Coogler was
praised by critics as provocative with exceptional performances.
The film is based on the true story of Oscar Grant, an
unarmed San Francisco Bay Area resident who was shot and killed
by police in the early hours of New Year's Day in 2009.
French director Rebecca Zlotowski's "Grand Central" about
love in a nuclear power plant received favourable reviews as did
"L'Inconnu du Lac" (Stranger by the Lake), a murderous gay love
story by French filmmaker Alain Guiraudie.
(Additional reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Jon
Hemming)