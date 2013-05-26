Spectators wrapped in blankets await the start of a beach front cinema screening on the Croisette during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

CANNES The top prize at the Cannes film festival is the Palme d'Or for best picture, with this year's award to be handed out at a red carpet ceremony on Sunday evening.

A Palme d'Or can boost a film's box office sales and raise its profile ahead of the award season that culminates in the Academy Awards.

Following is a list of the past 10 winners, key awards, and global box office receipts as calculated by film industry website, www.boxofficemojo.com.

2012 - "L'Amour" ("Love") Dir: Michael Haneke. Starring Jean-Louis Trintignant and Emmanuelle Riva. Box office: $19.8 million. Awards: Nominated for five Academy Awards of which it won one, the 2013 Oscar for best foreign language film.

2011 - "The Tree of Life" Dir: Terrence Malick. Starring Brad Pitt and Sean Penn. Box office: $54.3 million. Awards: Nominated for 3 Academy Awards.

2010 - "Lung Boonmee Raluek Chat" ("Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives") Dir: Apichatpong Weerasethakul. Starring Thanapat Saisaymar and Jenjira Pongpas. Box office: $1.1 million.

2009 - "Das Weisse Band" ("The White Ribbon") Dir: Michael Haneke. Starring Ulrich Tukur and Christian Friedel. Box office: $19.3 million. Awards: Nominated for two Academy Awards and won the 2010 Golden Globe for best foreign language film.

2008 - "Entre les Murs" ("The Class") Dir: Laurent Cantet. Starring François Begaudeau. Box office: $28.9 million. Awards: Nominated for one Academy Award.

2007 - "4 Luni, 3 Saptamini Si 2 Zile" (4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days") Dir: Cristian Mungiu. Starring Anamaria Marinca, Laura Vasiliu. Box office: $9.8 million. Awards: Nominated for a Golden Globe.

2006 - "The Wind that Shakes the Barley" Dir: Ken Loach. Starring Cillian Murphy and Padraic Delaney. Box office: $22.9 million.

2005 - "L'Enfant" ("The Child") Dir: Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne. Starring Jeremie Renier and Déborah Francois. Box office: $5.3 million.

2004 - "Fahrenheit 9/11" Dir: Michael Moore. Documentary. Box office: $222.4 million.

2003 - "Elephant" Dir: Gus Van Sant. Starring John Robinson and Alex Frost. Box office: $10 million.

