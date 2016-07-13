July 13 Writer and director Matt Ross says his
award-winning "Captain Fantastic" film about a father and his
children draws on some elements of his own childhood as well as
his own hopes as a parent.
In the movie, for which Ross won a directing prize at the
Cannes Film Festival in May, Viggo Mortensen plays a father of
six who takes his family from their isolated forest abode to the
city.
"There's some autobiographical elements. My mother started
some alternative living...communities in northern California and
Oregon and I lived on those as a child. My mother is not Viggo's
character. This is just fiction," Ross told Reuters.
"I think it really was aspirational for me, the kind of
father I want to be...There's a couple of gifts we can give our
children. One is to be present in their lives...and the other is
to try and I think...every parent does this, we try and teach
them so they don't make the same mistakes we do."
