LOS ANGELES, April 2 With a suit of stars and
stripes, and a loyal Marvel fan base behind him, actor Chris
Evans once again brandishes the shield of superhero Captain
America in a new film. In real life, the actor finds himself at
odds with the demands of fame.
Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios sequel "Captain
America: The Winter Soldier," out in U.S. and Canadian theaters
on Friday, thrusts the patriotic superhero into battle with an
elusive enemy.
The film catches up with Captain America's alter-ego Steve
Rogers after he emerged from being frozen for 70 years and
helped save New York in 2012's blockbuster superhero ensemble
"The Avengers." Rogers is now living in Washington and adjusting
to modern life. The former soldier has joined the spy agency
S.H.I.E.L.D. and teams with the Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson)
to unravel a conspiracy.
The 32-year-old Evans talked to Reuters about what drives
Captain America, dealing with the press, and what makes him feel
like a kid again.
Q: What has changed about Captain America in the sequel?
A: He has always been a servant for the people. The problem
now is given the current technological advancements, in order to
preserve the freedom that we try to promise people, you may have
to bend the rules in order to keep people safe. There is a great
line in the movie that (S.H.I.E.L.D. director) Nick Fury says,
"S.H.I.E.L.D takes the world as it is, not as we'd like it to
be." That's a tough concept for Cap to swallow.
Q: What do you think makes him stand out among the Marvel
characters?
A: His fight for morality. He puts himself last. For the
most part, the majority of other superheroes in the world, their
personal conflict is the main conflict. I think Cap tries to not
burden other people with his own issues.
Q: There seems to be a humility about him or a reluctance.
Is that part of the character?
A: There is certainly a level of selflessness. He has no
desire for fame or accolades.
Q: Is there any parallel to your life in that? You were
reluctant to take this role.
A: Sure. Acting is great. It's one of my first loves. Acting
doesn't come without strings attached. Enjoying acting is
different than navigating fame. At times, it can be a bit of a
challenge.
Q: In a previous interview, you said you hate doing press
for your movies. Why?
A: It wouldn't be so bad if it was all in one nut, if I had
one giant conference and we all talked once. There is no
question you can throw my way that I haven't answered 30 times
today. That's the problem. It's a very mundane. It's very
tedious. It's a real chore. But in the grand scheme of things,
I'm not flipping burgers. I'm not in the coal mines.
It's one thing if you are talking in a room to people who
want to ask you genuine questions about the movie.
Unfortunately, people aren't always interested in those. They
are waiting for you to slip up. They want a headline. You make
some foolish statements, then there's a headline they can sell.
Press is not always simply promoting something you worked hard
on. Press is about not putting your foot in your mouth to afford
other people to try and tear you down.
Q: You seem pretty at ease. Do you worry that you are going
to slip up and say something you wish you hadn't?
A: Always, and that's the problem. You want to try and
attack these questions with candid honesty, but you can't do
that because not every interview is going to come and meet you
with the same sense of genuine curiosity. A lot of press, they
are wolves in sheep's clothing. As a result I feel guarded, and
as a result, you don't get the truth. That's unfortunate.
Q: You have a couple other projects coming up. One is "1:30
Train," which you are directing and starring in. Why did you
want to direct it?
A: Acting, you are one small piece of the puzzle. I wanted
to be involved in a few more of those choices. I really wanted
to build a movie. I wanted to set shots. I wanted to cast
characters. I wanted to pick music. I wanted to actually
construct the film.
Q: You said you are going to take a little break from
acting. What are you going to do?
A: I'd like to direct. I just enjoyed it. You know when you
are a kid and you get a hobby? You find something you like, and
you wake up on a free day, and it's the first thing you think
about? You just wake up and you run to do it. Directing was that
thing I felt. I love acting and I'll still act. But I think when
I have a little more free time from the Marvel universe, I will
probably try and pursue that first.
Q: You always play the hero. Would you ever want to play the
bad guy?
A: I would love to. I hope I get that opportunity. Maybe I
can direct something where I get to play the villain. Why not?
