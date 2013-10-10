WASHINGTON Oct 10 Paul Greengrass' new
thriller, "Captain Phillips," is torn from the headlines, but
the British director sees the story of an American ship
captain's ordeal with Somali pirates as a timeless tale of
poverty-stricken criminals and a run-in with the law.
"These young men get involved for the same reason that young
men got involved in organized crime in the major cities of
America in the '20s and '30s ... or Britain's highwaymen in the
18th century," Greengrass said in an interview.
"It's old history, isn't it, these stories? It took an old
story and told it in a very new place," added the director, who
is best known for "The Bourne Supremacy" film franchise.
"Captain Phillips" stars Oscar-winner Tom Hanks as Richard
Phillips, whose cargo ship, the Maersk Alabama, was seized by
Somali pirates off the Horn of Africa in 2009. Amid rave reviews
and Oscar buzz, the real-life drama distributed by Sony's
Columbia Pictures unit opens in U.S. cinemas on Friday.
Four Somali-Americans make their screen debuts as the
pirates who kidnapped Phillips in the hope of a
multi-million-dollar ransom, prompting U.S. President Barack
Obama to send two U.S. Navy ships and a contingent of Navy SEALS
to the rescue.
It was the first time Obama, then in office for just three
months, had dispatched the SEALS on such a high-profile mission.
Two years later, the same special forces unit, including some of
the same men, undertook the mission that killed Osama bin Laden.
Navy officers and others involved in the rescue, as well as
Hanks, Phillips, Greengrass and Barkhad Abdi, who plays the lead
pirate, attended a screening in Washington last week.
Greengrass, a former journalist, wanted the maritime saga to
be balanced, telling an exciting story, but shedding light on
the dire conditions in Somalia, an impoverished nation
struggling for stability under a new government after decades of
war.
Perhaps best known to Americans as the scene of the
disastrous "Blackhawk Down" battle in Mogadishu 20 years ago
this week, the country is back in headlines after a failed raid
by SEALS to capture a leader of the al Shabaab Islamist militant
group on Saturday.
Al Shabaab claimed responsibility for last month's attack on
a Nairobi shopping mall that killed 67 people.
'WE ALL HAVE BOSSES'
Piracy, that thrived amid lawlessness and poverty, has eased
thanks to tighter security since 2009, but it has cost the
international shipping industry - and the world economy -
billions of dollars since the mid-2000s.
Greengrass said he tried for a nuanced portrayal of the
pirates in the film and not Hollywood's cliched
"moustache-twisting villains."
The director said he deliberately included a reference to
international fishing in Somali waters to make the point that
over-fishing and toxic-waste dumping weakened the industry,
making piracy more attractive - and international.
"The ... warlords moved in and gangsters moved (in) and it
became highly organized international crime, worth hundreds of
millions of dollars," he said. "The godfathers, of course, were
not in Somalia at all, they were out in Nigeria, Europe or in
some cases in the U.S."
In one of the film's most memorable moments, the lead
pirate, Muse, makes clear he cannot give up and go home with the
$30,000 cash Phillips has offered because of what he might face
for coming back with so little after seizing a massive ship.
"I've got bosses," Muse tells Phillips, whom he has
nicknamed "Irish." The highly trained and experienced Phillips
has none of it, shooting back, "We all have bosses."
Greengrass noted the desperation of Muse, who captured the
17,375 deadweight-ton ship using only a skiff, ladder and a few
guns, and then spent five days in a standoff with the U.S. Navy.
"One of the truths you get from it is there's nothing more
dangerous than a young man with a gun who's got nothing to
lose," he said.
"What you get is a complicated picture of a desperate,
violent young man engaged in a dirty business, willing to stop
at nothing to try and get what he wants. But more frightened of
going home than giving up. And it has humanity, but it's not
sentimental either. It's authentic, I think," he said.
The real Muse, whose full name is Abduwali Abdukhadir Muse
and is now 23, is in a U.S. prison in Terre Haute, Indiana,
serving a more than 33-year sentence handed down in 2010 for his
role in the hijacking.
