LOS ANGELES Nov 29 Action film "The Hunger
Games: Catching Fire" led the North American box office with
ticket sales of $35.6 million over the first two days of the
long U.S. Thanksgiving weekend that began on Wednesday, while
Disney's animated "Frozen," sold a hefty $26.3 million.
"Catching Fire," the second installment of the "Hunger
Games" franchise, grossed $14.9 million on Thursday's
Thanksgiving Day holiday according to studio Lions Gate. That
broke the record previously held by "Toy Story 2," which earned
$13.1 million on Thanksgiving in 1999, according to Rentrak.
The film, starring Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence as heroine
Katniss Everdeen, was released on Nov. 22 and has earned $222
million at the domestic box office to date. Industry insiders
are projecting that "Catching Fire" is likely to take $90
million from Wednesday to Sunday.
Disney's "Frozen," inspired by "The Snow Queen" fairytale,
is the story of a Scandinavian princess who must reconnect with
her sister, the Queen, who has the power of freezing anything
into ice with her hands and accidentally sets off a long winter
that is destroying their kingdom. The film is projected to earn
upwards of $40 million at the domestic box office according to
BoxOfficeMojo.com.
Superhero film "Thor: The Dark World," part of Disney's
Marvel universe, had ticket sales of $4.3 million between
Wednesday and Thursday, bringing its cumulative domestic total
to $175.6 million since its release on Nov. 8.