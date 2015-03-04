By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES, March 4
LOS ANGELES, March 4 After playing both real and
mythical queens, a golden age screen idol and Bob Dylan, Cate
Blanchett is taking on another iconic, complex character -
Cinderella's evil stepmother.
In Disney's live-action "Cinderella," out in U.S. theaters
on March 13, Oscar-winning Blanchett plays the impeccably
groomed and conniving Lady Tremaine, the villain obstructing
Cinderella (Lily James) on her journey to becoming a princess.
Blanchett, 45, spoke with Reuters about how "Cinderella"
brings a classic story into the modern age and weighed in on
women in Hollywood.
Q: How do you put your stamp on a character like the evil
stepmother that has become embedded in pop culture?
A: It's very easy to play someone who's just bad, but then
hopefully understanding what makes someone tick. I think an
exploration of jealousy amongst women is an interesting thing to
explore on screen.
Q: How does this re-telling contemporize the story?
A: In the 1950s classic of the story, Cinderella was a bit
of a doormat - she was incredibly beautiful, she moved
gracefully. You also didn't really understand the prince apart
from the fact that he was gorgeous and he rescued her.
(Director Kenneth Branagh) kept talking about kindness as a
super power, which I think has taken the story into a
contemporary arena. In this cutthroat world where economics is
everything, if you stop and pause, have empathy and kindness
towards someone, then people can walk all over you. The fact
that her goodness and kindness triumphs, that it really truly is
a super power, is a wonderful message in the contemporary world.
Q: Hollywood again came under fire recently for its lack of
leading roles for women. How do you think traditional roles for
women are changing in Hollywood?
A: The fact that we're still talking about it means that we
probably haven't moved as far. But people always talk about
Hollywood.
Let's start with equal pay for equal work, and when we can
get to that space across all industries, then we might be able
to say things have shifted. And then maybe you could look at
Hollywood for the nuances of how things are being represented. I
think women still have to talk about it ... there's still not
gender equality in any industry.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Patricia Reaney and
Frances Kerry)