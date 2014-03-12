By Mary Milliken
LOS ANGELES, March 12 Catherine Deneuve is now
in her sixth decade making films but the French actress says she
is too busy working these days to grow nostalgic about her past
roles or films with acclaimed directors such as Luis Bunuel and
Francois Truffaut.
In her latest film, "On My Way," in U.S. theaters on Friday,
the 70-year-old Deneuve plays Bettie, a woman stuck in neutral
who goes on a road trip to break free from the burden of her
family's struggling restaurant and being dumped by her lover.
Behind the wheel of her old car and wearing the same clothes
for days, the ex-beauty queen Bettie dances and drinks in the
provincial club "Le Ranch," smokes with strangers, falls into
bed with two men and builds a loving relationship with her young
grandson as the green French countryside rolls by. Many of the
characters are played by non-actors.
And although she is not nostalgic about her career, Deneuve
spoke to Reuters about a certain nostalgia in "On My Way," how
she handles growing older and her favorite TV show from America.
Q: Director Emmanuelle Bercot wrote this film for you. How
did that come about?
A: I wanted to work with her; that is the main reason. I
knew her as an actress and a director and I had seen her films
and I thought she was very interesting. Three years ago we
agreed we would do a film together and she wrote it. And I liked
the story.
Q: How often do you get offers like this from filmmakers?
A: Well, I know directors. Andre Techine also wrote films
and parts for me. It's not often, just sometimes.
Q: What do you like about this character that Emmanuelle
Bercot created?
A: I liked her freedom mostly. All of a sudden she stops in
the middle of the kitchen and says, "No more." She says, "I'll
come back," but then she goes and disappears. It is something
everyone has been dreaming to do once.
Q: Bettie has a fling with quite a younger man, Marco. Did
you like that part of the story?
A: Yes, I thought it was very difficult to do. Emmanuelle
wanted a non-professional actor to do it, so we did some tests
with different young men. And I thought it was worth it to try
because it was very special.
Q: He is brutally honest with you about what it is like to
be with an older woman. How did you deal with that?
A: When he looks at me and he imagines the kind of beauty I
was 25 or 30 years ago, I thought it was quite funny.
Q: Later on, you meet an older man with whom you might have
a more serious relationship. Do you think "mature love" is
something accepted by movie audiences?
A: Maybe I think it is more accepted in Europe than in
Hollywood because we have less convention on that subject in
Europe.
Q: Does the film evoke French cinema from decades ago?
A: Yes, I think it does. You can stop everything, take your
car, go away, show the country, show people who live in the
country. It's a very gentle and kind look at people who live
outside of cities in France. It reminds me of films maybe 25
years ago.
Q: What is your secret to aging with grace?
A: You have to try not to fight so hard against time, you
know. It's not that I enjoy it. It is just not that much of a
problem. Maybe because I have children and grandchildren, it's a
different rhythm. It's a different way of looking at things
other than yourself.
Q: You recently did a photo shoot with the model Kate Moss,
which is quite brave because she is younger. How do you feel so
confident that you can do something like that?
A: It's not that I feel confident. We met and we were in
Japan together. We had fun and we talked and we said we would
love to do photos together. And her agent said, "Why don't you
do a shoot for Vanity Fair?" It was not like a drill or a
contest. It was just doing something nice. There is no
competition.
Q: How do you choose your film work these days?
A: It's the same, reading scripts. The script is the major
thing and the director of course. More than the part, it is the
story of the film and the director. The role has to be
interesting, but it's the whole thing that interests me.
Q: Does working in Hollywood again hold any interest for
you?
A: Yes, it would, but I haven't been offered interesting
things.
Q: Do you think Hollywood does not offer good roles for
older actresses?
A: I think it is more difficult than in Europe, but still
there are very important roles. I know a lot of people and
actresses complain about that, but it seems to me a little less
in the last few years.
Q: Is there any director in Hollywood who catches your eye
these days?
A: I saw the film from Wes Anderson, "Grand Budapest Hotel,"
and I thought it was a great film. So original, so personal. I
like very much Paul Thomas Anderson, Christopher Nolan also, and
"House of Cards" director David Fincher.
Q: What do you think of "House of Cards"?
A: It's so cynical. It's incredible. It's brilliant.
