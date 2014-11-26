By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 26 From playing the screeching,
illiterate, cat food-eating Charlie Kelly on "It's Always Sunny
in Philadelphia" to the hapless, tortured, dim-witted Dale on
"Horrible Bosses", Charlie Day has found his niche with oddball
characters.
Day, 38, is one of the founding members, actors, writers and
executive producers of FX Networks' hit comedy "Always Sunny", a
show about four selfish, narcissistic friends who own a bar.
As Day reprises his role as Dale in raunchy workplace
revenge comedy "Horrible Bosses 2", he spoke to Reuters about
his challenges and life post-"Sunny".
Q: What characters are you drawn to?
A: Charlie Kelly is something that we created in 2005, and
I've continued playing him through 2015. When this movie came
along, it was a very similar kind of character, and it didn't
really make sense to do it any different. Except (Dale) can
probably read and write.
The movie is actually really similar to our TV show, in
terms of the three guys and the trouble they get into, so it
didn't feel like I needed to change it too much, and it was also
a way to get that humor to a larger audience.
Q: How do you avoid being a horrible boss on "Sunny"?
A: We like to think we're good bosses, but there are people
who we've let go along the way who I'm sure probably resent us
making those decisions, so it is what it is, you do your best
and try to be a good human being about it.
Q: What challenges have you faced since "Sunny"?
A: You're nobody until you're somebody, and once you're
somebody, it's easier to get the job, but pre-"Sunny" it was
just hard to get on a TV show. Post-"Sunny", it was hard to get
on the radar for studios making movies, it was hard to crack
into the movies because I don't think there was an awareness of
how popular "Sunny" is amongst some of the industry.
Every step of the way, it's just hard to prove to people
that you have value to what they're trying to make, less so the
creative people and more so the business people. The audience is
there for you, and then I would have directors say they wanted
me, but I would have studio hoops to jump through. Now of
course, I'm in a very lucky spot.
(Editing by Eric Kelsey and Chris Reese)