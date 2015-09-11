By Yu Wang
| TOKYO, Sept 11
TOKYO, Sept 11 Chinese filmmakers have long
admired animation from Japan, and now they want to bring their
own works to their "anime kingdom" neighbours.
The first episodes of "B.E.E," a sci-fi thriller series
produced by Chinese online comics platform operator U17, began
streaming last month for Web audiences in Japanese. This was the
first Chinese anime project developed with Japanese viewers in
mind from the onset.
China is keen to boost its cultural industries, including
animation. Growth has been rapid at home, but the business has
so far made little headway outside its borders.
"B.E.E" uses well-known Japanese voice actors like Kana
Hanazawa and has a Japanese theme song.
"We wanted to make this anime more 'local' to audiences
through familiar voices," Zhiling Dong, vice president of U17
owner Beijing Starry April, said in a phone interview.
The series was adapted from the manga "School Shock," whose
writer, Heng Sun, has cited Japan's "Mobile Suit Gundam" and
"Evangelion" as influences.
Producers said the lack of major cultural barriers in the
story made it a good fit for international viewers, and they
wanted to start with Japan because of its strong animation
culture.
"Japan is an anime kingdom," Dong said.
Set in the near future, "B.E.E" revolves around Liuli, a bio
engineered part-human, part-bee "vanguard" tasked with rescuing
a hostage in her final mission. The series consists of 12
15-minute episodes.
The anime debuted in China in late July. The
Japanese-language version then appeared on U17's YouTube
channel, which the company set up in 2012 to reach foreign
audiences and gauge future expansion opportunities.
Dong said that if Japanese audiences respond well to the Web
series, his company would like to increase its offerings for the
Japanese market.
Beijing Starry April hopes to have a global reach
eventually, Dong said, but added that the Chinese industry
needed more time to up its game before it could compete with the
likes of Walt Disney Co or Studio Ghibli.
"I believe success will come, as long as we are able to make
works of good quality," he said. "The culture business requires
patience."
(Reporting by Yu Wang; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Lisa Von
Ahn)