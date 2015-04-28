BEIJING, April 28 Ju Anqi's low-budget film
"Poet on a Business Trip" took just one main actor, one camera
and 40 days on the road in China's remote western Xinjiang
region to make back in 2002.
But it would be another 12 years before the film was
completed, after a decade-long dispute between director Ju and
actor-poet Shu put the project on hold.
The long gap between shooting and editing means that what
originally set out to be a story of a journey into the nature of
human desire became a powerful record of a more peaceful time in
the increasingly restive region on the borders of central Asia.
In the film, the poet sets off on a business trip across the
barren landscape of Xinjiang, hitching rides and befriending the
local Uighur population as well as visiting prostitutes. Along
the way he composes 16 poems.
"Actually this is really something absurd. There's no way a
poet could go on a business trip, there's no one to send him on
a business trip. He's sent himself," Ju told Reuters. "I think
this can be seen as an understanding of our times."
The film was released to critical acclaim and crowned best
Asian feature film by a jury from the Network for the Promotion
of Asian Cinema at the Rotterdam International Film Festival in
February.
"I wanted to film a person who could connect their desires
and the scenery together, travelling back and fourth between
(different) sceneries," Ju said.
"I hoped to find some kind of meaning (through this)."
Hundreds of people have been killed in violence between the
Muslim Uighur people who call Xinjiang home and ethnic majority
Han Chinese in recent years. Ju said that making the film today
would be more difficult.
"It really has recorded the real environment of Xinjiang at
that time, including the relationships between different
people," he said. "If you look at it from this point of view
(the film) also has some documentary value."
