By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES, June 10 From Marvel's "Guardians of
the Galaxy" to "The Lego Movie" and now "Jurassic World," Chris
Pratt is fast becoming Hollywood's go-to franchise leading man.
Sitting on a sunny bench at Universal Studios, Pratt, 35,
reflected on his whirlwind two-year rise to stardom and his
transformation from TV comedy actor to movie stud.
Below are excerpts of his interview with Reuters:
Q: You played goofball Andy Dwyer on NBC's "Parks and
Recreation" for seven seasons, shot to movie stardom as Peter
Quill in "Guardians of the Galaxy," and now you're playing Owen
Grady in "Jurassic World." Which is most like you?
A: All three of those characters are me. I think we were all
born the same person, but there's just a different set of
circumstances that led them to the moment that you meet them.
I think I am exactly who Owen is if I were to be a combat
veteran who had a love for animals growing up, and joins the
Navy and trained dolphins and saw people get killed, saw his
animals get killed, then ran off to this island.
I'm probably the least like Andy Dwyer. Andy's really the
most cartoonish of them, but he's certainly a collection of the
clown I've been working on my whole life.
Q: What's the advantage of you hitting your career stride in
your thirties rather than your twenties?
A: I gained certain perspectives that are going to allow me
to stay sane through this that I might not have had if I was in
my early twenties. There are some people who get stardom in
their late teens or early twenties, and they do fine with it. I
don't think I would have been one of those people. I think there
are a lot of lessons I needed to learn and a lot of mistakes I
needed to make outside of the public eye in order for me to
survive in this.
Q: How do you feel about being objectified for your
physicality?
A: I love that a man is being asked this question. It needs
to be asked. Who would have thought this is what equality would
look like? (laughs)
(Women) have had to deal with it for a very long time. I
know that I have to be very careful and measured in my answer to
this because it's part of a great conversation that's happening
right now. I don't want to be an asshole in my part of it, but I
feel fine with it.
I'm happy to be working. I've lived a life where I've
struggled, rode around in my car on empty, I've starved, so just
getting work and having access to great material and filmmakers
now is a great thing. If it's due in part to physical
transformation, I think that's just a great reality check for
the world that we live in, and rather than do anything to try
and change it, I'm just trying to do what I can to take
advantage of it.
