By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 18 As Colonel Hans Landa in
Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds," Christoph Waltz
embodied an unsettling charm and cruelty, unleashing terror
while maintaining his manners and securing an Oscar in the
process.
In "Horrible Bosses 2," out in U.S. theaters on Nov. 26,
Waltz slides back into a egomaniacal character masked by a
decorous facade.
The German-Austrian actor plays self-made entrepreneur Bert
Hanson, who takes a chance on new business owners Nick, Kurt and
Dale, the three hapless protagonists who unsuccessfully
attempted to murder their terrible managers in 2011's raucous
comedy "Horrible Bosses." But Bert tricks the three men and
forces them to seek alternate ways to recoup their money.
Waltz, 58, soke to Reuters about the perks of playing
serious within a comedy.
Q: What drew you to this movie, and playing such a
manipulative boss?
A: There were beautifully hidden spots in the script that
say a lot about the world we live in, and say a lot about that
we actually would like to live in a different world, so that was
already an interesting aspect that attracted me. But then
there's a lot of comedy business going on that didn't appeal to
me at first in the script, but knowing what it would turn into,
and talking to the people who would turn it into a movie, was
completely convincing.
Q: How did you connect to Bert Hanson's ruthless
motivations?
A: That's what I do for a living, imagination is a
wonderful, wonderful device, and usually we call reality what
goes against our imagination, but that's not true. Imagination
is a reality. I have the wonderful opportunity to work in a
profession where you can actually act it out, so imagination is
really the most important prerequisite.
Q: What did you get to explore in this film that you've
never been able to do before?
A: Not so much new stuff or uncharted territory, but the
combination to be this very serious, or to show this very
serious approach to life and business, vis-à-vis three people
who don't seem to get it at all, and who actually go off on
their little rampages over everything. That's kind of a
combination I hadn't done before.
Usually when you play such a serious character, the reply is
on the same level, but that's what makes comedy, that the reply
is on a different level.
