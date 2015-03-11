By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES, March 11
princess gowns might be the perfect draw for kids, but with Walt
Disney Co.'s retelling of the "Cinderella" story, the
grown-ups might find themselves doing the fantasizing.
British director Kenneth Branagh has taken the fairy tale
that Disney's 1950 animated film made famous and turned it into
a live-action spectacle. Stars include Lily James as Cinderella,
Richard Madden as her Prince Charming and Oscar winner Cate
Blanchett as the glamorous, wicked stepmother.
Opening Friday, the film could top the U.S. and Canadian box
office in its opening weekend with $64 million, according to
Boxoffice.com. But Disney will also spin revenue from
adult-focused merchandise, including high heels inspired by the
glass slipper.
Branagh said he wanted to bring Cinderella into the 21st
century with woman power.
"She's not a victim; she's not passive," he told Reuters.
"She's a strong woman, but her generosity of spirit is an
inspiring thing."
At a recent screening, Cinderella's sojourn elicited sighs
and tears from the predominantly female audience, something that
Branagh said reflects demand for more movies that appeal to
women.
"The female audience across all ages for movies, they drive
moviegoing," Branagh said. "Why shouldn't they see stuff that
somehow reflects them?"
The film closely follows the classic tale of the orphaned
girl bullied by her stepmother and stepsisters.
Her fairy godmother transforms her into a princess to attend
the royal ball, where she dances with Prince Charming and runs
away at the stroke of midnight, leaving the famous glass slipper
behind that leads the Prince to her.
"It's the story of the underdog, that you root for the girl
who has nothing but deserves so much more because she's so good
and kind," James said.
Disney drew top names in retail, design and make-up for its
movie merchandising afterglow.
Saks Fifth Avenue spun high-end designer renditions
of the glass slipper, with Jerome C. Rousseau's midnight-blue
stiletto starting at $795 to Jimmy Choo's crystal-studded heel
at $4,595.
MAC Cosmetics developed a limited-edition
"Cinderella" collection of fairy dust-inspired eyeshadows,
blushes and lipsticks priced between $17 and $44. It sold out
online within hours of release.
"There's something about how Disney brings characters to
life," said MAC Global Brand President Karen Buglisi-Weiler,
"and how they resonate with so many people of all ages."
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Lisa Von Ahn)