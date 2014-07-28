By Piya Sinha-Roy
SAN DIEGO, July 27 Every year, around 130,000
comic book fans and entertainment enthusiasts trek to San
Diego's Comic-Con International, where thousands of booths and
hundreds of panels are set up by industry outlets to cater to
attendees.
With the 2014 convention wrapping up on Sunday, here are
five highlights from the packed four-day event.
- Experiencing Death in Virtual Reality
Ever wondered what it's like to be killed by a giant alien
or a blazing fireball? Movie and television studios harnessed
the virtual reality capabilities of the Oculus Rift headset to
allow fans to enter the worlds of films and shows with numerous
simulations.
For HBO's "Game of Thrones," fans could experience actual
death - a terrifying experience for anyone with vertigo - as
they 'traveled' up the Wall and stood at the very top, only to
be attacked and fall to their inevitable demise. In Legendary's
"Pacific Rim" experience, fans were 'placed' inside a giant
robot that is attacked by an alien monster.
- Homer Simpson Stops By
From the giant 'Homerdome' of Homer's head to Marge
Simpson's makeup range launched at the MAC cosmetics store,
Fox's hit animated television show "The Simpsons" celebrated its
25th anniversary by making appearances throughout the
convention. On Saturday, show creator Matt Groening was joined
on stage by a life-size hologram of Homer making quips about the
convention, Stephen King and making Groening do a little dance.
- Stepping Into "Mockingjay"
"Mockingjay - Part 1," the third installment of "The Hunger
Games" franchise, was recreated in part with Samsung Galaxy to
allow fans to step into the stark world of Panem.
An all-white room provided activities from making customized
T-shirts to sitting in President Snow's chair and trying baked
goods from Peeta's Bakery. The film's latest trailer also
premiered during the convention and fans were able to watch it
on tablets in comfort in pod chairs.
- Star Power
Despite a much more muted Comic-Con in comparison to 2013 -
not surprising given that last year, the studios brought
together major ensemble casts such as those of "X-Men: Days of
Future Past," and "The Hunger Games" franchise - there were
still some fan favorites in attendance.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Daniel Radcliffe both made their
Comic-Con debuts, Matthew McConaughey dropped by the Paramount
panel to chat about "Interstellar," and the superheroes of
"Avengers: Age of Ultron" including Robert Downey Jr., Chris
Hemsworth and Chris Evans added star power to the Marvel film
panel.
- Glitzy Industry Networking
While Comic-Con is a haven for comic enthusiasts, it is also
an opportune place for high-powered industry shindigs. The cast
of A&E's horror show "Bates Motel" mingled with Playboy bunnies
at a party that looked like the inside of the iconic motel and
NBC hosted a rooftop soiree with stars of "Constantine," "Grimm"
and "Hannibal."
Entertainment Weekly's annual celebration hosted Comic-Con's
high-profile attendees, including those from "The Hobbit," "Game
of Thrones" and "American Horror Story," who mingled over drinks
and a photo booth session featuring the Iron Throne from "Game
of Thrones."
(Editing by Eric Walsh)