By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES, July 12
LOS ANGELES, July 12 Superhero movies made the
biggest splash at San Diego's Comic-Con this year, but the
convention's 130,000 comic book and pop culture fans were also
treated to a smorgasbord of experiences, surprises and scares.
As the 35th Comic-Con wrapped up its four-day event on
Sunday, here are six highlights from the annual event.
CON OF HORRORS
Zombies, ghosts and the supernatural served up scares, from
late night fan screenings of upcoming horror movies "The
Gallows," "The Visit" and "Cooties," to the undead frightening
attendees on the convention floor.
At the booth for AMC's hit zombie series "The Walking Dead,"
fans screeched in fear as they walked into the back of a truck
filled with blood-stained mattresses and a gaggle of slow-moving
zombies.
Creepy bloodied "twins" from the upcoming "Sinister 2" film
popped up around the streets of San Diego's downtown Gaslamp
district, while indoors a trailer from "Maze Runner: The Scorch
Trials" featured terrifying zombie-like creatures that
frightened the crowd.
"STAR WARS" THRILLS WITH LIVE CONCERT
The 6,000-plus crowd attending the panel for the upcoming
"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film was escorted by
Stormtroopers to a nearby outdoor venue for a surprise concert.
Fans went wild and were armed with lightsabers as the San
Diego Symphony performed John Williams' iconic "Star Wars"
score, concluding with a fireworks display.
GOOD GRIEF! PEANUTS GOES 3D
Snoopy's little red house became a giant, inflated playpen
with real beagles to pet and a bouncy slide to glide down. "The
Peanuts Movie," a 3D-animated movie due out in November, will
bring the cast of Charles M. Schulz's iconic comic strip to the
big screen.
CELEBRITIES UNWIND AT EW BASH
What happens when Harry Potter, Doctor Who and Professor
Xavier turn up to a party together? Actors Daniel Radcliffe,
Matt Smith and James McAvoy indulged in a late-night game of
ping pong at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con party, with
Radcliffe dominating the table.
Elsewhere, "Avengers" director Joss Whedon danced up a storm
to 1990s hip hop tracks.
TARANTINO'S "HATEFUL EIGHT" GETS ROADSHOW TREATMENT
For Christmas this year, director Quentin Tarantino is
bringing back the "roadshow" cinema-going experience for
audiences to watch his gritty Western film "The Hateful Eight."
The "roadshow" was a popular cinema experience in the 1950s
and 1960s, with movies being accompanied by intermissions and
musical overtures.
Tarantino, who delivered a master class for film lovers on
shooting in 65mm format, said "The Hateful Eight" will be
released in 70mm widescreen in 100 U.S. theaters on Christmas
Day as a roadshow event.
VIRTUAL REALITY TAKES FANS INSIDE LEGENDARY FILMS
Legendary Pictures offered fans a way to be "in" their
upcoming movies with the help of virtual reality and Google
Cardboard. The studio created three experiences on an app for
fantasy epic "Warcraft," monster-robot battle movie "Pacific
Rim" and gothic horror "Crimson Peak."
Fans could download the app on smartphones, slot the phone
into a new edition of Google's Cardboard virtual reality device
and be transported into short scenes from the films.
Google distributed 50,000 Cardboard headsets during
the convention, its largest giveaway so far.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Richwine, Editing by Jill
Serjeant and Paul Simao)