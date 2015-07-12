By Piya Sinha-Roy
| SAN DIEGO, Calif., July 11
After breaking box
office records with dinosaurs, Legendary Pictures served up
gothic horror, a creepy Santa Claus and an epic gamer fantasy at
San Diego's Comic-Con on Saturday to entice fans.
"Crimson Peak," "Krampus" and "Warcraft" are the next films
from Legendary, which partnered with Universal Pictures to
co-finance, market and distribute its films. The studio made
history last month when dinosaur action film "Jurassic World"
scored the biggest opening weekend of all time.
Mexican director Guillermo del Toro shed some light on the
mysterious plot of his upcoming vivid gothic horror love story
"Crimson Peak" by showing the first full trailer at the
gathering of film and pop culture fans.
The story follows a young woman (Mia Wasikowska) who falls
in love with a man (Tom Hiddleston) who owns an isolated old
mansion with his sister (Jessica Chastain). After they marry,
the woman moves into the mansion and becomes enveloped in the
horrors of its past.
"The film is actually a lot about secrets," said Hiddleston,
a Comic-Con favorite for playing Loki in the Marvel superhero
films.
"Every character is either weighed down or liberated by
what's done in the past, and the house itself is witness to the
past."
Del Toro said he was inspired by his daughters and wife to
create strong female characters who do not become victims, as
often happens in gothic horror stories.
"There is a secret gender war right now in the world and as
storytellers, it's our duty to take these great genres and
retell them a little," he said, to cheers from the audience.
"Krampus" is a Christmas movie inspired by European
folklore, which portrays Santa Claus not as a gift-giving
bringer of joy but as an evil being that beats children.
Director Michael Dougherty said he was inspired by Steven
Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment horror-comedy movies of the
1980s, and cast member Adam Scott said the movie is "grounded,
fun, intense ride" with lots of scares.
"Warcraft," based on the "World of Warcraft" video game
world, hopes to usher in a new fantasy epic for Legendary, the
studio behind Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" franchise.
Director Duncan Jones compared "Warcraft" to Jackson's first
Lord of the Rings movie, saying he knew he had to appeal to both
the hundreds of thousands of gamers who know "Warcraft"
intimately, and newcomers to the film who know nothing.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by David Gregorio)