By Piya Sinha-Roy
| SAN DIEGO, July 11
SAN DIEGO, July 11 Superheroes are going rogue
with Warner Bros' DC universe, as the studio made a splash with
its brooding caped crusaders and ragtag team of anti-heroes at
Saturday's Comic-Con.
Director Zack Snyder and actors Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill
and Gal Gadot offered fans at San Diego's annual pop culture and
film convention an exclusive look at the upcoming "Batman v
Superman: Dawn of Justice." The film, due out in March, will
usher in a new age for DC Comics' cinematic universe.
Affleck, who plays Batman, said he felt the pressure of the
role since actors such as George Clooney and Christian Bale have
already worn the batsuit.
Fans also were the first to see a new trailer that served up
destruction and grit, and cheered loudly when the final scene
showed Superman ripping off the doors of the Batmobile, and
Batman rising to face him.
Superman (Cavill) is questioned about his power and
intentions, while Bruce Wayne, Batman's alter ego, is held
responsible for a tragedy and channels his rage into becoming
Batman. The trailer also features Godot as Wonder Woman, Amy
Adams as Lois Lane and Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor.
For the first time, Metropolis from the Superman world and
Gotham from the Batman comics will be neighboring cities,
separated by a bay, Snyder said.
Affleck described Metropolis as big and successful, while
Gotham is downtrodden.
"The whole idea of wealth and power and how power engenders
fear ... made it feel real and smart to me," Affleck said.
Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros, the studio behind
Christopher Nolan's highly successful "Dark Knight" Batman
trilogy, is expanding the DC universe and connecting each film
to the others, a strategy similar to Walt Disney Co's
Marvel Studios'.
Snyder will direct the "Justice League" movies based on the
comic series that teams up superheroes including Batman,
Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and the Green Lantern. The first
film is due in 2017.
Before the "Batman" panel, director David Ayer introduced
the cast of "Suicide Squad," due out next summer. Fans also got
a first look at the film highlighting a band of anti-heroes,
such as Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, Will Smith's Deadshot and
Jared Leto's Joker.
Moderated by actress Aisha Tyler, Warner Bros' panel also
featured Guy Ritchie's slick 1960s spy caper "Man From UNCLE"
and "Pan," which traces the origins of Peter Pan.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)