NEW YORK, Sept 2 Sony Pictures Entertainment
executives altered the script of its forthcoming movie
"Concussion," about football-related brain trauma, to avoid
antagonizing the National Football League, the New York Times
reported on Wednesday.
Citing emails between Sony studio executives that were
leaked by hackers in a massive cyber attack last year, the Times
said marketing plans for the movie were positioned to focus on
the story of a whistle-blower, rather than a condemnation of the
sport.
The movie, starring Will Smith as a pathologist who
diagnosed a degenerative brain disease in U.S. football players
that is linked to repeated blows to the head, is due in movie
theaters in December. A first trailer was released on Monday,
and the movie is seen as a potential Oscar contender.
The NFL in April settled a lawsuit brought by about 5,000
former players who accused it of covering up the dangers of
concussions.
"Will (Smith) is not anti football (nor is the movie) and
isn't planning to be a spokesman for what football should be or
shouldn't be," Dwight Caines, the president of domestic
marketing at Sony Pictures, wrote in an email on Aug. 6, 2014,
to three top studio executives about how to position the movie,
according to the New York Times report.
"We'll develop messaging... to ensure that we are telling a
dramatic story and not kicking the hornet's nest," it quoted the
email as saying.
Another email on Aug. 1, 2014, quoted by the Times, said
some "unflattering moments for the NFL" were deleted or changed.
A note on July 30, 2014, said a top Sony lawyer had taken "most
of the bite" out of the film "for legal reasons with the NFL and
that it was not a balance issue."
The Times said "Concussion" director and writer Peter
Landesman confirmed in an interview that Sony lawyers had
deleted some material from the film. But "there was never an
instance where we compromised the storytelling to protect
ourselves from the NFL," Landesman told the newspaper.
Sony Pictures did not immediately respond to calls for
comment. The NFL declined to comment on the report but said in a
statement it was encouraged by the focus on player health and
safety.
"We all know more about this issue than we did 10 or 20
years ago. As we continue to learn more, we apply those
learnings to make our game and players safer," it said.
