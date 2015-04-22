Director of the movie Courteney Cox (2nd R) poses with cast members (from L-R) Garret Dillahunt, Seann William Scott, Kate Walsh and Olivia Thirlby at the premiere of 'Just Before I Go' in Los Angeles, California April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director of the movie Courteney Cox arrives at the premiere of 'Just Before I Go' in Los Angeles, California April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES U.S. actress Courteney Cox goes behind the camera in her new feature film "Just Before I Go" and the "Friends" star says she has been bitten by the directing bug.

The movie, which stars "American Pie" actor Seann William Scott, tells the story of a man who wants to go back to his hometown to make amends before killing himself.

Cox, known for her roles in television series "Cougar Town", comedy hit "Friends" and the "Scream" horror movie franchise, said taking the director's chair for the first time for a feature film was "a natural transition".

"I've been doing this for so long and watching and getting bored during certain things and noticing how it's made more as time went on," she said at the premiere of the film on Monday.

"It's perfect for someone who kind of suffers from acute awareness like I do and I love directing. It's something I'll keep doing."

Cox was joined on the red carpet by her fiance, Snow Patrol alternative rock band member Johnny McDaid, as well as her ex-husband, U.S. actor David Arquette and their daughter Coco.

"She's a master. She's done it a long time. She does a lot of "Cougar Towns"," Arquette said. "She's directed some short films. To see her make the leap into a really wonderfully huge heart indie film, it's a lot of fun."

The film's star Scott said of Cox: "I just thought she was brilliant ... I just thought her instincts were really impressive."

"Just Before I Go" opens in U.S. cinemas on April 24.

(Reporting By Reuters Television in Los Angeles; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)