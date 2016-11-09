NEW YORK Nov 9 A California movie producer who
heads a private equity firm has been arrested, federal
prosecutors said on Wednesday, as the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission accused him of orchestrating two fraudulent
schemes.
The SEC filed a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court against
David Bergstein, the chief executive of Cyrano Group Inc who
served as executive producer of the 2015 film "In the Heart of
the Sea."
A spokesman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara
confirmed Bergstein, 54, was arrested in connection with a
related criminal case. Charging papers were not immediately
available.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)