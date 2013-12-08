Dec 8 The Los Angeles Film Critics Association
named "Gravity" and "Her" as the year's best films on Sunday and
chose Bruce Dern, Cate Blanchett and French actress Adele
Exarchopoulos for top acting honors in the latest of a series of
early awards leading up to Hollywood's biggest prize, the
Oscars.
In making their choices, the critics declared ties in three
top categories, including best picture, best actress and best
supporting actor.
The Los Angeles critics also named Alfonso Cuaron best
director for "Gravity," the outer space-set box office hit
which also won the awards for best cinematography and best
editing.
Earlier this week the New York Film Critics Circle chose
"American Hustle," about 1970s con artists forced to work with
the FBI, as the year's best film and gave its best actress award
to Blanchett, while the National Board of Review named Spike
Jonze's "Her" as 2013's best film.
"Her," a quirky love story about a withdrawn Los Angeles
writer played by Joaquin Phoenix, and his computer operating
system, will be released in selected U.S. theaters later this
month.
Best screenplay went to "Before Midnight," written by
director Richard Linklater and his two stars, Julie Delpy and
Ethan Hawke.
Dern won best actor for his turn as an ornery old man
convinced he has won a fortune in Alexander Payne's "Nebraska."
In one of two acting ties, Exarchopoulos, star of the
lesbian love story "Blue is the Warmest Color" and Blanchett,
who won raves for Woody Allen's "Blue Jasmine," were both named
best actress.
"Blue is the Warmest Color" also won the prize for best
foreign language film. The French film also won the Cannes Film
Festival's top award, the Palme d'Or.
The other acting tie was for best supporting actor, with
Jared Leto as a transsexual fighting HIV in "Dallas Buyers Club"
and James Franco as a gangster drug dealer in the comic drama
"Spring Breakers" sharing the prize.
Lupita Nyong'o was named best supporting actress for "12
Years a Slave."
"Stories We Tell," a Canadian film about myth, memory and
family storytellers, won best documentary, and "Ernest &
Celestine" took the prize for best animated film.
Best score was won by "Inside Llewyn Davis," while the
critics picked "Her" for best production design.
Earlier on Sunday both the Boston Society of Film Critics
and the New York Film Critics Online both gave their best
picture prize to "12 Years a Slave," another Oscar contender and
winner of the Toronto International Film Festival's top prize.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Paul Simao)