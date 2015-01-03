By Chris Michaud
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 3 The National Society of Film
Critics on Saturday named Jean-Luc Godard's 3-D film "Goodbye to
Language" the best picture of the year, narrowly choosing it
over Richard Linklater's acclaimed "Boyhood," for which
Linklater won best director.
The group, made up of 59 prominent movie critics from
newspapers, magazines and other media outlets, chose Timothy
Spall as best actor for "Mr. Turner," about 19th-century British
artist J.M.W. Turner.
Marion Cotillard won best actress for "Two Days, One Night,"
a Belgian drama about a factory worker who must lobby co-workers
in order to keep her job.
Best supporting actress went to Patricia Arquette for
"Boyhood," which chronicles 12 years in the life of a boy and
which was filmed with the same actor over 12 years. J.K. Simmons
won best supporting actor for "Whiplash," playing a hard-driving
music teacher.
In choosing "Goodbye to Language" for their top honor, the
critics departed from other groups such as the National Board of
Review, the New York Film Critics Circle and even the Golden
Globes, all of which ignored the film in their annual honors.
The inscrutable film, which even admirers called baffling,
involves a married woman and a single man, and a stray dog. Shot
in 3-D, a second film paralleling the first unfolds during the
course of its 70-minute running time.
The critics awards are among the last in the run-up to the
Oscar nominations, to be announced on Jan. 15 in Los Angeles.
The Academy Awards ceremony is slated for Feb. 22.
Godard, 84, is among the world's most acclaimed directors,
known for such classics as "Breathless," "Contempt" and
Weekend."
In other awards, the critics chose "Citizenfour," about
Edward Snowden and the National Security Agency spying scandal,
as best nonfiction, or documentary film, while "The Grand
Budapest Hotel" by Wes Anderson won for best screenplay. Best
cinematography went to "Mr. Turner."
Film heritage honors went to a curator and film conservation
manager at New York's Museum of Modern Art, and to Ron
Hutchinson of The Vitaphone Project, which restores original
soundtracks for early sound films.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)