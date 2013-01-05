By Chris Michaud
NEW YORK Jan 5 "Amour," European director
Michael Haneke's sensitive depiction of an aging couple's battle
with declining health, was named the year's best film by the
National Society of Film Critics on Saturday, with star
Emmanuelle Riva winning best actress and Haneke taking the prize
for best director.
The group, made up of 60 prominent movie critics from
newspapers, magazines and other media outlets nationwide, chose
Daniel Day-Lewis as best actor for his acclaimed performance in
the title role in "Lincoln."
Best supporting actor went to Matthew McConaughey for the
male stripper film "Magic Mike," while Amy Adams won best
supporting actress for "The Master."
In choosing "Amour" for its top prize, the critics were more
in line with European honors such as the Cannes Film Festival
which awarded it the Palme D'Or, than with earlier U.S. awards,
many of which went to presumed Oscar frontrunner "Zero Dark
Thirty."
In the film, Riva plays a woman who suffers a stroke,
challenging her and her husband, played by Jean-Louis
Trintignant, who becomes her caretaker. Isabelle Huppert plays
the couple's daughter.
The stars are among France's most revered actors, while
German-born Haneke has been honored for many previous films such
as "The White Ribbon" and "The Piano Teacher," with a canon that
often hews more towards the bleak, brutal and disturbing than
the overtly sensitive.
In other awards, the critics gave the nonfiction, or
documentary prize, to "The Gatekeepers," which looks at the
Israeli security agency Shin Bet, while Tony Kushner won best
screenplay for "Lincoln." Best cinematography went to "The
Master."
"This Is Not a Film" took the experimental film prize, while
the critics gave two special film heritage honors to Laurence
Kardish, senior film curator at the Museum of Modern Art, and to
Milestone Film and Video for its ongoing Shirley Clarke project.
The critics awards are among the last handed out in the
run-up to the Oscar nominations, which will be announced on
Thursday in Los Angeles, with the Academy Awards gala slated for
Feb. 24.
"Amour" is Austria's official submission for the best
foreign language film category.
