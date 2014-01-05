(Repeats with no change to headline or text, to widen
NEW YORK Jan 4 "Inside Llewyn Davis," the Coen
brothers' tale of a struggling folk singer in early 1960s
Greenwich Village, was named the year's best film by the
National Society of Film Critics on Saturday, with star Oscar
Isaac winning best actor and the filmmaking brothers sharing the
award for best director.
The group, made up of 56 prominent movie critics from
newspapers, magazines and other media outlets nationwide, chose
Cate Blanchett as best actress for Woody Allen's "Blue Jasmine,"
in which she plays the troubled wife of a financial fraudster.
Best supporting actress went to Jennifer Lawrence for the
1970s-set "American Hustle," and James Franco won best
supporting actor for his portrayal of a gangster drug dealer in
the comic drama "Spring Breakers."
In choosing "Inside Llewyn Davis," the critics broke away
from choices by other groups such as the National Board of
Review and the New York Film Critics Circle, which respectively
chose the quirky "Her" and "American Hustle" as best film.
Earlier this week, the Producers Guild left the well-reviewed
film off its list of nominees for the year's best film.
In the film, which also won the critics' prize for best
cinematography and also stars Carey Mulligan, Isaac plays the
title character Llewyn Davis, a struggling folk musician on a
weeklong odyssey set against a musical score of T-Bone Burnett.
The film was chosen as the year's best by the Boston Society
of Film Critics and is nominated for several Golden Globe
awards, including best musical or comedy.
The critics awards are among the last in the run-up to the
Oscar nominations, to be announced on Jan. 16 in Los Angeles.
The Academy Awards ceremony is slated for March 2.
Joel and Ethan Coen are a filmmaking team known for
producing, writing and directing movies from their 1984 debut
"Blood Simple," "Fargo" and "True Grit." to their Oscar winning
best picture, "No Country For Old Men."
In other awards, the critics chose the lesbian-theme drama
"Blue Is the Warmest Color" as best foreign-language film, and
declared a tie in the nonfiction, or documentary category.
"The Act of Killing," about septuagenarian Indonesian mass
murderer Anwar Congo, in which Indonesian gangsters reenact
killings they participated in during the mid-1960s
anti-Communist purge, shared the prize with "At Berkeley,"
Frederick Wiseman's look at the northern California university.
Richard Linklater, Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke shared the
best screenplay prize for "Before Midnight," the third film in
the romantic series starring Delpy and Hawke.
"Leviathan" took the experimental film prize. Special film
heritage honors went to the Museum of Modern Art, the British
Film Institute, the DVD "American Treasures from the New Zealand
Film Archive," and "Too Much Johnson," the surviving reels of
Orson Welles' debut film which were discovered by Cinemazero
(Pordenone) and Cineteca del Friuli, funded by the National Film
Preservation Foundation and restored by the George Eastman
House.
