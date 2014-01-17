(Corrects Oscars awards date to March 2, paragraph 18)
By Chris Michaud
Jan 16 "12 Years a Slave," Cate Blanchett and
Matthew McConaughey were among big winners at the Critics Choice
Movie Awards on Thursday, taking honors for best picture,
actress and actor.
The all-star "American Hustle," about 1970s corruption which
earlier Thursday received 10 Oscar nominations, was named best
comedy film, with Amy Adams winning best comedy actress.
The 281-member Broadcast Film Critics Association, the
largest film critics' organization in the United States and
Canada, also gave the film its best acting ensemble prize at the
event in Santa Monica, California.
Leonardo DiCaprio won best comedy actor for "The Wolf of
Wall Street," setting the pattern early for the awards which
virtually mirrored the top winners at Sunday's Golden Globes.
Blanchett, who also won the Globe and is favored for the
Oscar, was honored for Woody Allen's "Blue Jasmine," in which
she plays the unbalanced wife of a disgraced Bernard Madoff-like
swindler.
Many stars who were nominated - or snubbed - just hours
earlier for the Oscars, Hollywood's top honors, were on hand,
including Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks.
Jared Leto won best supporting actor for his turn as a
transsexual fighting AIDS in "Dallas Buyers Club." He dedicated
his award to "all the people around the world who are living
with HIV (and) all the people who have lost their lives to this
horrific disease."
Both McConaughey, who plays the real-life, heterosexual Ron
Woodroof who became an AIDS activist after being diagnosed in
the 1980s and given weeks to live, and Leto won Golden Globes on
Sunday, and both were nominated for Oscars on Thursday.
"Thank you, this is fun," exclaimed a clearly elated
McConaughey, who thanked Woodruff "for living a life that was
damned well worth putting to the big screen."
Lupita Nyong'o, who plays slave Patsey in "12 Years a
Slave," won best supporting actress, prevailing over such A-list
contenders in the category as Roberts and Oprah Winfrey.
Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón was named best director for
the outer-space hit "Gravity," which also took prizes for visual
effects, film editing and cinematography. Star Sandra Bullock
also won best actress in an action film, calling "Gravity" "a
movie that should not have worked - but it did."
The acclaimed French lesbian love story, "Blue is the
Warmest Color," which was snubbed by the Oscars earlier on
Thursday when it failed to be nominated, won the award for best
foreign language film.
Twenty-year-old Adèle Exarchopoulos was named best young
actor or actress for "Blue Is the Warmest Color," and noted in
her acceptance speech at the gala dinner, "I can't even drink."
Best sci-fi/horror film went to "Gravity," while Mark
Wahlberg won best actor in an action film for the true-life war
film, "Lone Survivor," which was also named best action film.
The Disney hit "Frozen" won best animated feature, and "Let
It Go" from the same film took the award for best song.
"20 Feet From Stardom," about backup singers for music
icons, was named best documentary.
The writing awards went to "Her" for original screenplay and
"12 Years a Slave" for adapted screenplay.
The prizes were handed out following the Golden Globes, part
of the host of awards leading up to the Oscars, Hollywood's
all-important honors ceremony to be held on March 2.
Actor-director Forest Whitaker received the Joel Siegel
award, named for the late film critic, for his humanitarian
work. Winfrey presented the award to Whitaker.
Stars Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke and director Richard
Linklater won the Louis XIII Genius Award for the romantic
trilogy "Before Sunrise," "Before Sunset" and "After Midnight."
(Editing by)