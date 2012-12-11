LOS ANGELES Dec 11 Steven Spielberg's "Lincoln" landed a record-breaking 13 nominations for the Critics Choice Movie Awards on Tuesday, ahead of musical "Les Miserables" and indie comedy "Silver Linings Playbook".

"Lincoln", starring Daniel Day-Lewis as Abraham Lincoln and Sally Field as Mary Todd Lincoln, was nominated for best picture and best director, while actors Day-Lewis, Tommy Lee Jones and Sally Field got individual nods as well as one for best acting ensemble.

It is the first time a film has landed 13 nominations for the Critics Choice Movie Awards. "Black Swan", with 12 in 2011, held the previous record.

Kathryn Bigelow's Osama bin Laden thriller "Zero Dark Thirty", which has been winning accolades in early awards circles, picked up only five nominations from the group.

The Critics Choice Movie Awards are handed out by the Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA), which represents more than 270 television, radio and online critics. Winners will be announced in the California beach city of Santa Monica on Jan. 10.

The Critics Choice list come ahead of this week's Screen Actor's Guild and Golden Globe nominees, all of which are indicators for potential Oscar glory in February.

The BFCA gave "Les Miserables", based on the hit stage musical, 11 nominations, including best actor for Hugh Jackman, best supporting actress for Anne Hathaway and best director for Tom Hooper.

David O. Russell's "Silver Linings Playbook", a quirky romance between a young widow and a bipolar man, picked up 10, including acting mentions for leads Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence, best supporting actor for Robert DeNiro and best director.

Lawrence was the most nominated actor, winning four mentions overall for her roles in "Silver Linings" and in the action film "The Hunger Games". Cooper led male nominees with three nods.

Other nominees included Ang Lee's "Life of Pi" with nine and Iran hostage thriller "Argo", cult drama "The Master" and James Bond movie "Skyfall" with seven each.

This year, the BFCA added five new categories in comedy and action to recognize achievements in genres sometimes overlooked in favor of drama. They included best actor/actress in comedy and in action, and best sci-fi/horror movie, in which "Looper", "The Cabin in the Woods" and "Prometheus" landed nods.

"This has been a truly spectacular year in filmmaking and our voters had an embarrassment of riches to choose from," Joey Berlin, president of the BFCA, said in a statement.

Movie fans will also for the first time be given the opportunity to vote online for their favorite film franchise, including "Harry Potter", "Twilight", "Batman", "Lord of the Rings", "James Bond" and "Spider-Man". (Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by Jill Serjeant and Maureen Bavdek)