LOS ANGELES Oct 11 British actor Benedict
Cumberbatch says a letter from WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
asking him not to do a movie about the emergence of the
anti-secrecy website affected his portrayal of him in the
upcoming film "The Fifth Estate."
Cumberbatch, 37, said in an "ask me anything" interview on
content-sharing site Reddit on Friday that he was concerned with
playing the part after Assange sent him a letter in January
declining an invitation to meet in person and urging him to
rethink his involvement in the film.
"To have the man you are about to portray ask you
intelligently and politely not to do it gave me real cause for
concern, however, it galvanized me into addressing why I was
doing this movie," Cumberbatch said in response to a user asking
him whether Assange's letter affected his role in the film.
Assange's letter, dated Jan. 15 and published on the
WikiLeaks website on Wednesday, called the actor a "hired gun"
and criticized Walt Disney Co's DreamWorks studio for
using "toxic" source material as a foundation for the film,
based partly on the 2011 book "Inside WikiLeaks" by Assange's
former lieutenant Daniel Domscheit-Berg.
The WikiLeaks founder is holed up at the Ecuadorean Embassy
in London after being given political asylum by Ecuador. He
faces immediate arrest and extradition to Sweden to face
accusations of rape and sexual assault if he leaves the embassy.
Cumberbatch rejected Assange's comment, saying: "He accuses
me of being a 'hired gun' as if I am an easily bought cypher for
right-wing propaganda. Not only do I NOT operate in a moral
vacuum but this was not a pay day for me at all."
Cumberbatch, who plays the WikiLeaks founder as rude,
awkward and unkempt, said he believed the film focused on the
success of WikiLeaks and celebrated "its extraordinary founder,"
Assange, while exploring the impact the website had on the
people at the core of it.
He said he hoped "The Fifth Estate," which opens in U.S.
theaters on Oct. 18, would start a conversation.
"I wanted to create a three-dimensional portrait of a man
far more maligned in the tabloid press than he is in our film to
remind people that he is not just the weird, white haired
Australian dude wanted in Sweden, hiding in an embassy behind
Harrods," the actor added.