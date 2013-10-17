By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 17 Seventy years after the
birth of the Beat Generation, whose unconventional lives and
writings shook up the literary world, a young Hollywood actor
has taken on the portrayal of a lesser-known Beat at the center
of the movement's creative whirlwind.
In "Kill Your Darlings," out in U.S. theaters this week,
27-year-old Dane DeHaan plays Lucien Carr, who might have become
as famous as Allen Ginsberg, Jack Kerouac and William S.
Burroughs if not for his killing of a man he accused of making
homosexual advances and assaulting him.
The film follows the 1943-1944 period when Carr brought the
group together at New York's Columbia University, forming a
circle of writers enticed by creative liberation that would
inspire a generation to rebel against conformist 1950s' America.
While Ginsberg, Kerouac and Burroughs went on to define the
movement, Carr's path to creativity was sidetracked after he was
charged in the killing of David Kammerer, an older man and
school teacher who is shown to be infatuated with Carr,
following him from school to school across the country.
"Kill Your Darlings" opens with the death of Kammerer and
then backtracks a year to follow the events that led to his
stabbing at the hands of Carr.
The film follows the coming of age and sexual awakening of
Ginsberg, played by "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe, but
casts a spotlight on Carr, depicted as a charismatic and
manipulative young man drawn to intellect, particularly the
vulnerable Ginsberg.
"My job is to look at Lucien as a human being and try to
find out the real human reasons that he was doing what he was
doing," DeHaan said in an interview.
"In life, people don't do things thinking what they're doing
are terrible and wrong. People usually are sympathetic to the
reasons they do what they do."
DeHaan said he researched Carr's quirks and character in
Ginsberg's books, correspondence between Ginsberg and Kerouac,
and in a book written by Kerouac's first wife, Edie Parker.
One such anecdote that he found typified Carr's intensity
was an incident where Carr stood on a deck of a ship that
Kammerer then sank, just so that Carr could experience the
feeling of being on a sinking ship.
REBEL ON THE RISE
DeHaan has broken into Hollywood with a selection of varied
roles including last year's sci-fi thriller "Chronicle," playing
a troubled teenager in this year's "The Place Beyond the Pines,"
and a leading role in rock band Metallica's concept film
"Through the Never," released last month. He will also play
villain Harry Osborn in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" next year.
The blue-eyed actor said he was often drawn to characters
who are emotionally layered like Carr, who channels darker
moments during his creative discovery, especially in his
relationships with Ginsberg and Kammerer.
"The role was incredibly complex and was different from
stuff I had done in the past, and presented a huge challenge,"
the actor said.
DeHaan said he understood how Carr's two-year stay in prison
after being convicted of manslaughter in the death of Kammerer
would lead him to follow a path very different from the rest of
the Beats.
While other Beats achieved fame through their novels and
poetry, Carr embarked on a career at United Press International,
rising from the ranks of copy boy to an editor at the news
agency, and got married and settled down.
"It puts him in a very vulnerable position for the rest of
his life, and he worked so hard to distance himself from these
events," the actor said.
"He maintained a relationship with Allen and the Beats, but
he just lived his normal lifestyle, and that makes sense when
you look at these events and the impact they had on him."
DeHaan's performances of troubled and complex young men have
earned him comparisons to actor River Phoenix, who died at age
23 in 1993, and famed Hollywood anti-hero James Dean, who died
at age 24 in 1955.
The actor said it was "flattering" to be compared to both
Phoenix and Dean, the latter of whom he is scheduled to play in
an upcoming biopic about Dean's friendship with photographer
Dennis Stock.
"People mostly remember James Dean from 'Rebel Without a
Cause' but 'Giant' is a complete transformation and a huge range
of age and character. To me, James Dean is my favorite actor,
he's one of the greatest there ever was," DeHaan said.
(Editing by Eric Kelsey and Peter Cooney)