LONDON James Bond actor Daniel Craig surprised British troops in Afghanistan on Sunday by turning up at Camp Bastion in Helmand Province to introduce the latest 007 movie "Skyfall" as 800 soldiers sat down to watch it.

According to the Ministry of Defence, after giving a brief speech ahead of the screening, the 44-year-old actor was given a tour of the camp and met soldiers to see some of the training they underwent before being deployed to forward operating bases.

He also fired some of the machine guns used by British forces in Afghanistan and visited Bastion Role 3 Hospital which specialises in treating trauma patients.

"It was really good morale for everyone - it's a decent thing for him to take time to come out and visit everyone here," said Private Scott Craggs who serves as a medical technician.

"Skyfall", the 23rd official James Bond movie in the 50-year-old franchise, is now the highest-grossing instalment in the series with a global box office take of $669 million, surpassing the $599 million taken in by "Casino Royale" in 2006.

Craig has starred in the last three Bond movies.

