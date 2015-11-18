LONDON Nov 18 Eddie Redmayne said he finds the
lack of progress on transgender rights in the past century
'shocking' after playing 1920s transsexual pioneer Lili Elbe in
his new film "The Danish Girl".
"Some of the things that...Lili specifically has to go
through of violence, discrimination, almost 100 years on from
that story, those things haven't necessarily changed," Redmayne
told Reuters.
"There is a huge amount of job discrimination and
discrimination generally against trans people and a huge amount
of violence particularly for trans women of colour.
"And so it's kind of shocking that there hasn't been as much
progress in that amount of time," he said in an interview to
launch the film about one of the first known recipients of sex
reassignment surgery, born as Einar Wegener in 1882.
Wegener, an artist, began living as a woman after his
marriage and had the first of several gender-reassignment
operations in 1930. She died in 1931 but left diaries and her
life was fictionalised in the book "The Danish Girl".
Redmayne explained that he had met several transgender
people to help him prepare for the role, but it made playing the
part no less daunting once the cameras started rolling.
"The first time I walked on set (as Lili) I felt
scrutinised, I felt the gaze of other people and I felt
nervous... It was interesting because it was something that a
lot of the (trans) women I'd met had spoken about...
"What I learned from this experience is that gender is fluid
in the way that sexuality is fluid and we have bits of
everything in us," Redmayne said.
OSCAR IN STRIDE
Redmayne said he is taking winning the Oscar earlier this
year for best actor for his portrayal of physicist Stephen
Hawking in "The Theory of Everything" in stride.
"I have been working quite intensively so it's been a
frenzied wonderful time and I haven't really had respite to get
perspective on it," he said.
"I am just sort of putting one foot in front of the other
and knowing that I am incredibly lucky and that it'll all come
to a crushing end soon." he laughed. "So I am trying to just
keep my head afloat really."
"The Danish Girl" is released in the United States on
November 27 and in Britain on January 1.
