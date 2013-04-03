By Zorianna Kit
summer's London Summer Olympics opening ceremony, British
filmmaker Danny Boyle is back in the movies with "Trance."
The psychological caper, opening in U.S. movie theaters on
Friday, stars James McAvoy as man who teams with a criminal
(Vincent Cassel) to steal a painting, but suffers a blow to the
head during the heist. Unable to remember where he hid the
painting, the man works with a hypnotherapist (Rosario Dawson)
to regain his memory.
The British filmmaker, 56, sat down with Reuters to talk
about "Trance" and why it's unlikely he'll ever work with a
major star.
Q: Your film is set in London but its three main stars are
British, American and French. Yet the setting is sort of
anonymous. Could you have shot it anywhere?
A: The original plan was to set it in Manhattan with an
English girl because we always thought she should be from
somewhere far away so that she didn't have somewhere to escape
to quickly.
Q: So what happened?
A: We got this Olympics job so we realized that if we were
going to make the film, we would have to set it in London and
use an American girl. But I'm still very keen to work in New
York. I've never made a film there and I think any serious
filmmaker needs to make a film in New York.
Q: McAvoy's character is put under numerous trances by
Dawson. Did you ever go under just for research sake?
A: No, I'm too much of a control freak! (laughs) Directors
are control freaks. They're always trying to control everything!
Q: Your films generally don't have any big name stars. If
Brad Pitt came to you and said: 'I want to be in your movie'
would you hire him?
A: With this film, for instance, if you cast a superstar in
one of those three roles, it would distort it. You want the
three characters to feel equal so you're not quite sure who will
dominate. If you have one major lead, you could use a big movie
star, but we tend not to do that because we keep a limited
budget, which we like. It's like a ceiling you can't break
through.
Q: What's wrong with breaking it?
A: Big movie stars want big money usually because they will
generate a lot of profit for you. So it's understandable
economically but it distorts your film. We try to operate this
ceiling where you're trying to make $20 million look like $100
million. I love that kind of discipline.
Q: You've worked in so many different genres. Is there a
musical in you somewhere?
A: I'd love to do a musical. But with a musical, the story
is crucial to it. We made a kids film called "Millions" (in
2004) and we should have done that as a musical. That was the
perfect vehicle for somebody to sing. You can't just do it on
any movie. You have to wait for the right one to percolate
though.
Q: What's percolating for you now?
A: Weirdly enough, we're working on a couple of period
movies at the moment. We're in serious script stage so one of
those might be next. I have done period, but on television a
long time ago. It would be interesting to see what sensibility
we can tell that with.
Q: You've talked about making a sequel to "Trainspotting."
Where do things stand as of now?
A: We've just got to get a good script together and then
approach the actors. We're genuinely serious about taking those
same guys, playing the same characters 20 years later, when a
generation has passed them by and they look older. They were
hedonists. In your 20s you can do anything to the body and get
away with it most times. But when you get in your 40s, the body
is beginning to creak and the osteoarthritis is beginning to
manifest ... It would be a wonderful way of making a proper
sequel.
Q: You've always been on the cutting edge of technology.
What do you see coming up in the near future?
A: The example I'll give is the Russian meteor (that
exploded over the Urals on Feb. 15.) It's a fact that everybody
who drives a car in Russia now has a camera running the whole
time on the journey because so many people were faking insurance
claims. So you've got this meteor traveling at 44,000 miles an
hour and because of cameras in cars, we have multiple images of
it arriving on earth. You've got this incredible footage of a
meteor arriving!
