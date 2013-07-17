By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES, July 17
LOS ANGELES, July 17 Actress Daryl Hannah defied
the ingenue stereotype early in her career to transform into a
futuristic robot, a mermaid and a sword-wielding killer, and in
her latest role she battles age and sexist stereotypes as a
lesbian basketball player.
Hannah, 52, is part of the ensemble cast that includes
Brooke Shields and Wanda Sykes in "The Hot Flashes," out in
theaters and video-on-demand now and on DVD Aug. 13.
The film follows a group of women dealing with menopause who
form a basketball team to raise money for a breast cancer
screening van.
Chicago-born Hannah, best known for films such as "Blade
Runner," "Splash" and "Kill Bill," talked to Reuters about
playing a lesbian character, battling Hollywood's perception of
youth and getting arrested.
Q: What drew you to the character of Ginger?
A: People always think of me as having been an ingenue, but
I pretty much through my whole career have played character
roles, such as goofy Annelle in "Steel Magnolias" and a robot in
"Blade Runner." I always try for roles where I can really
disappear into the character. I really liked the fact that
(Ginger) was a character that people wouldn't necessarily
associate with me.
Q: Ginger has the added challenge of being a lesbian in a
small town in Texas. How did you want to portray her?
A: I wanted to portray her as a human being who is
uncomfortable with revealing who she is because of prejudice.
Racism is the same thing as sexism, and people being prejudiced
against homosexuality is identical. You'd think we've moved
beyond that in this day and age but we're still working our way
through it apparently. So I think in small towns, the experience
... is heightened even more because everybody knows everyone's
business.
Q: The film follows the journey of a female basketball team
trying to raise money for charity. What message does it have?
A: It's an empowering, positive message to say, just because
our media and pop culture pushes youth as the only thing of
value, that women of all ages have something great to offer and
have value. I think that's also reality, especially in these
times, when women are so disparaged and overlooked after you get
to be 30. It's ridiculous.
Q: Have you faced similar problems with growing older in
Hollywood?
A: I started out as a teenager when I was doing "Blade
Runner," and I remember when I was 30 years old, I started
hearing I was too old for roles, and I'm talking about roles
where you're playing a doctor or a teacher or a mother.
I think that's just partly because the entertainment
industry is still a male dominated industry, so their
preconception of what is marketable and what is sexy is
strangely only focused on youth. And even youth is made to look
weird. I think the whole idea of sexualizing girls when they're
in their pre-teens on magazines and advertisements, it's just
creepy.
Q: You're known for your environmental activism in recent
years, alongside your acting. Which is more important to you?
A: Acting is my creative release and also what I do
professionally. My advocacy work is just my survival instinct
kicking in, when I see that our species is going in a really
dangerous direction and compromising our life-support system.
I'm trying to educate myself and spread information so that
hopefully we can all make wiser decisions.
Q: Your activism has gotten you arrested in the past. Why do
you get involved in the frontlines of protests?
A: I believe that civil disobedience is an incredibly
important part of shifting a paradigm ... It takes acts of civil
disobedience and a peaceful protest to overcome and stand
against terrible wrongs. In my case, it's not something I
thought about or decided to do or planned, they occurred when I
decided to stand in solidarity with the people who were
suffering the effects.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Patricia Reaney and
Jackie Frank)