LONDON Aug 11 David Brent, the awkward boss
from British television series "The Office", is back in a new
movie in what may be his last outing for a while, according to
comedian Ricky Gervais who portrays the famously irritating
character.
"David Brent: Life on the Road" features the former office
boss as a travelling salesman now attempting to be a rock star
with his band Foregone Conclusion.
"I don't know. Never say never but it's probably the last
major thing you'll see of him for a while," Gervais told Reuters
at the film's premiere in London on Wednesday night.
"(After promoting the film) I think I'll lay him to rest for
a little while probably...and then do something else, like I did
after 'The Office' ...You don't just want to do one thing for 30
years."
"David Brent: Life on the Road" hits UK and Irish cinemas on
Aug. 19.
(Reporting By Saskia O'Donoghue; Writing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian)