LOS ANGELES Feb 18 For the aspiring actor and
actress who sits at home during awards season fantasizing that
they too could be feted as an Oscar nominee or Golden Globe
winner there is a simple recipe: get cast in a film by David O.
Russell.
The director of romance "Silver Linings Playbook" and boxing
drama "The Fighter" has helped the likes of Jennifer Lawrence
and Christian Bale score some of Hollywood's biggest prizes, and
this year has coaxed performances worthy of four Oscar nods from
the stars of his crime caper "American Hustle."
If an "American Hustle" actor - which could be Lawrence,
Bale, Amy Adams and Bradley Cooper - takes home a statuette on
March 2, it would be the third consecutive Russell film to have
an actor win Hollywood's top honors.
"I feel great pride," the 55-year-old director said of his
actors' Oscar nominations.
"I feel that I delivered to them because I aspire to deliver
a role to them that is special, and I'm going to ask them to do
things they've never done before and take risks they've never
taken," he added.
Russell, who is easily identified by his uniform of dark
three-piece suits and black-rimmed glasses, has himself been
nominated for five Oscars and this year is up for best director
and best original screenplay. "American Hustle," like his
previous two films, also earned a best picture nomination.
But the transformation of Russell over his past three films
into a surefire Hollywood director came together like the
self-reinvention tales of his cast of characters, which have
ranged from downtrodden boxers to con artists and the mentally
ill.
"Sometimes fate deals you a hand where you've been undone
for the better," the director said. "I think I did that a little
bit."
'ACTOR'S DIRECTOR'
Russell's career appeared to stall after his 2004 comedy "I
Heart Huckabees" did poorly at the box office, and his public
reputation took a hit with stories of butting heads - sometimes
literally - and furious on-set arguments with his stars.
"Certainly there have been people who have made flops and
come back from them before," said Andrew O'Hehir, a film critic
and senior writer for Salon.com.
"But David's reputation was of somebody who not merely was
this auteurist, independent filmmaker who wanted to do
everything his own way, but was also a jerk and was difficult to
work with," he added.
There is also no contemporary filmmaker with a trajectory
quite like Russell, who went six years between "Huckabees" and
the release of his career-reviving "The Fighter," O'Hehir said.
Now, Russell has made himself into a director who gets the
most out of his players and who has helped turn Lawrence and
Cooper from Hollywood headliners into serious dramatic actors,
and his staunchest supporters.
"The man who made my career what it is," Lawrence, 23, said
accepting the Golden Globe award last month for her supporting
role as the loopy housewife in "American Hustle," a year after
she won her best actress Oscar for "Silver Linings."
The film also won best ensemble cast at the Screen Actors
Guild awards, the top honor of their peers.
"He is an actor's director ... he is the embodiment of it,"
Cooper said of Russell while accepting the prize. "He's the
reason why all of us wanted to become actors when we were
children."
'ON THE FRONT LINE'
Stuck in so-called director's jail and struggling to get
work, Russell points to the upheaval in his personal life - his
divorce in 2007, and the effort and energy it took raising a son
suffering from bipolar disorder - as one of the pivotal moments
in turning around his career.
"By the time I'd come back, I think I saw more clearly the
kind of people that had been right under my nose my whole life
that I had enormous fascination with and affection for, making
cinema about these people," Russell said.
"I didn't see that 10 or 12 years ago ... 20 years ago when
I first started. It was really after going through some trials
with my own life, my son and having some projects that didn't
come out well."
Russell said he now tries to foster a warm and loose
environment on set, often playing music, as the brisk schedule
of film production can be a pressure cooker for all involved.
Screenwriter Eric Warren Singer, who co-wrote "American
Hustle," said the director's on-set style could be described as
a companion to his actors.
"No other director in the world works like David," Singer
said. "He's an alchemist. ... Most directors will lay back.
David is right up on the front line with his actors and in the
scene with them in a way. There are no rules with him."
Russell likes to call the challenge of eliciting top-notch
performances from actors a task of "braiding" a character's
story with its on-screen portrayal.
"If you do a braid or a weave, you have to be balanced," he
said. "You have to find just the right measure of each character
to care and blend them."
