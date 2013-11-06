By Eric Kelsey
LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 6 Frank Sinatra's baritone
slowly fades into a tango, which eventually makes way to the
soul music of Stevie Wonder, the frenetic rock of The White
Stripes and finally into Dave Brubeck's cool jazz version of the
"West Side Story" song "Maria."
That is just part of the dozen songs weaved together in the
climactic dance scene in director David O. Russell's
Oscar-nominated film "Silver Linings Playbook."
Russell, 55, whose latest film, "American Hustle," is set to
be released in December, says he incorporates popular music into
his films as "chemical reactions" to bring about a desired
emotion in the audience or highlight an actor's performance.
Russell and "Silver Linings" music supervisor Sue Jacobs
spoke with Reuters at the Billboard and Hollywood Reporter Film
and TV Music Conference in Los Angeles in October about writing
a script with music in mind, and how he was able to change Bob
Dylan's opinion about one of his own songs.
Q: Does a certain song ever affect how you script a scene?
Russell: Sometimes I think of music when I'm writing a
screenplay, and I write quite a bit of it in the screenplay. I
think some of it was in the screenplay, and sometimes that
changes because you try (it) against picture and you realize
that the movie changed or you need something better or
different.
Sue and I play the music that we love. ... I don't like it
to be a shellac layer. You can play music so that it becomes
like a music video, but that's not my wish. ... We wish to go
below the surface where you're almost coming from inside. The
music is almost more an interior, emotional experience.
Q: How do you take into account the audience?
Russell: You have a chance to envelope them emotionally. I
think songs are like magic potions. ... You have to use them
properly, but they can be very enchanting if used in the right
way at the right time. When combined with a performance by an
actor and the turn of a narrative, that's like the trifecta as
the story and the emotion and the character and the music are
all hitting, it can really be something. It can really build
your effect - the impact of what's happening.
Q: Do you use music to make your film more memorable? To
make a scene stick, like a catchy song on the radio?
Russell: When people walk out (of the theater) they have a
feeling ...
Jacobs: Or they discover music. We had so many phone calls
as did Bob Dylan about "Girl from the North Country" in "Silver
Linings" because that version of the song is very unknown.
Russell: He did it with Johnny Cash.
Jacobs: Bob never liked that version of the song. He never
liked that song until he saw it in the movie, and then he was
like, "Wow!"
Russell: You wouldn't expect it (the song) because it was
the first time they (the main characters) danced together. It's
just an emotional Johnny Cash-Bob Dylan ballad; it's not a song
you would dance to.
Jacobs: It almost had its own little bipolar thing going on
in there because that other voice. ... Jeff Rosen (Dylan's
manager) came and met us and looked at it and he was like, "God,
we never liked that song before." It just made that scene.
Q: Is there a song you wanted to use, but it didn't work?
Russell: It's a chemical process because you then put it on
the film and you go, "Oh!" And you see the chemical reaction
that you didn't expect until you put it on the film. Suddenly
that song seems superficial to me, where when I was listening to
it in my car it didn't feel that way. ... But the film will tell
you what it wants.
