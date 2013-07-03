By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES, July 2
LOS ANGELES, July 2 Lovable villain Gru is back
as a doting father in "Despicable Me 2," but while he swaps his
villainous world domination schemes for princess parties, his
yellow, spiky-haired Minions rustle up trouble in the film.
"Despicable Me 2," out in U.S. theaters on Wednesday,
features Steve Carell again as Gru, who is now a full-time
single father to three adopted daughters. Gru has become a spy
for an anti-villain league to track down another evil
mastermind.
The small goggle-wearing Minions, Gru's band of devoted
little workers, get more screen time for their song-and-dance
numbers and slapstick antics in the sequel.
Ken Daurio and Cinco Paul, who co-wrote both "Despicable Me"
films, told Reuters that they consciously made an effort to
include more Minions, who speak a made-up language called
"Minionese," in the storyline this time around.
"The people have spoken. They love the Minions. We made a
decision to incorporate the Minions much more into the plot in
this film so that we can not only spend time with them, but give
them more to do," Daurio said.
Gru's character has come a long way from a freeze-ray
gun-wielding, menacing villain. In this film, he deals with his
eldest daughter's first romance and he finds an unlikely love
interest, played by Kristen Wiig.
But Daurio and Paul said they kept Gru's devious side.
"He can still do all the things we wish we could do, whether
it's spraying the annoying neighbor with a hose or threatening a
little boy who likes his daughter. He still gets to be nasty,
but his evilness is on a different scale now," Daurio said.
MARKETING TO A CULT AUDIENCE
"Despicable Me" became a surprise blockbuster in 2010,
raking in more than $543 million at the worldwide box office and
becoming the 10th biggest animated film, according to movie
tracking site BoxOfficeMojo.com.
"Despicable Me 2" grossed $50 million at the worldwide box
office after opening overseas last week. Industry experts
project the film can make between $110 million and $130 million
at the North American box office over the five-day holiday
weekend for U.S. Independence Day.
The film found a cult audience following outside of its
targeted demographic of young children.
Film studio Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.
, has found novel ways of promoting "Despicable Me 2."
Carell dressed up as Gru to appear on "The Ellen Show" in May. A
clip of his appearance was viewed more than 2.7 million times on
YouTube.
A Minion blimp, aptly named the "despicablimp," has been
floating from New York to Los Angeles, and the studio has
partnered with Facebook to promote virtual stickers for
fans to share online.
Carell, 50, also credited the film's urban soundtrack,
composed by R&B star Pharrell Williams, for bringing an unique
edge to the film.
"It's not kid music per se, it's current, it's modern and I
think it gives the movie ... an edge. Kids could potentially
like really good modern music ... it doesn't have to sound like
kid music to be in a kid movie," Carell said.