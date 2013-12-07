LOS ANGELES Dec 6 "The Square," a film that
follows activists in Cairo's Tahrir Square following the 2011
overthrow of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, won the award for
best feature documentary for 2013 on Friday from the
International Documentary Association.
The IDA award for Egyptian-American filmmaker Jehane
Noujaim's work comes after honors at the Toronto and Sundance
film festivals, setting it up as a favorite for an Oscar, for
which it is short-listed.
"The Square" also made history last month as the first
documentary acquired by Netflix Inc, the online
streaming and DVD company that is hoping to lure more
subscribers with its own original programming.
"The Square" follows a handful of activists as they battle
leaders and regimes, and risk their lives to try to build a new
democratic society.
The IDA's best limited series award went to CNN original
series "Inside Man," hosted by filmmaker Morgan Spurlock. The
series investigates diverse sectors of American life, from
medical marijuana to migrant farmworkers.
The IDA, a 30-year-old non-profit that aims to support the
documentary culture, recognized Oscar-winner Alex Gibney with
the 2013 Career Achievement Award.
Gibney's most recent film, "The Armstrong Lie," about
disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong, is also on the shortlist of
15 documentaries vying for one of the five nominations for an
Academy Award.
Laura Poitras, the filmmaker who helped former U.S. National
Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden reveal vast amounts of
information on government surveillance, was honored with the
IDA's Courage Under Fire Award. She was recognized by the IDA
for "conspicuous bravery in the pursuit of truth."
The awards were presented in a ceremony Friday night in Los
Angeles, but Poitras accepted hers via link-up from Berlin,
where she is currently editing the third film in her post-9/11
trilogy, this one about NSA surveillance, the IDA said.