By Eric Kelsey
LOS ANGELES, April 1 After 11 days of
interviews, Oscar-winning filmmaker Errol Morris felt he was
hardly closer to understanding Donald Rumsfeld than when he
first began to work on the documentary "The Unknown Known."
The film, which gets its title from the former U.S. defense
secretary's famous answer about "known knowns" and "known
unknowns" to a reporter's straightforward question, offers the
architect of the 2003 Iraq war and its troubled occupation the
platform to explain his worldview and rationale.
"I thought this would be a way in, a way of investigating
that question of how we ended up in the place we did," Morris
said in an interview ahead of the film's release in U.S.
theaters on Friday after its premiere at the Telluride Film
Festival in Colorado in August.
But Morris, best known for documentaries "The Thin Blue
Line" and "The Fog of War," said he found that when given the
chance, Rumsfeld was able to do little more than articulating
shallow maxims and self-fulfilling generalizations, what Morris
termed "principles you might find in a Chinese fortune cookie."
"Absence of evidence is not an evidence of absence," the
81-year-old, who served as secretary of defense for Republican
Presidents Gerald Ford and George W. Bush, repeats in the
documentary.
"Some things work out, some things don't. ... If that's a
lesson, yes, it's a lesson," is another statement that Morris
cannot quite get Rumsfeld himself to pin down.
"What really fascinates me is that people were taken in by
all of this - this sea of words," Morris said about the
Rumsfeld, who was known to enjoy speaking with the media at
length and pontificating about his ideas.
"I don't know if he sees himself clearly at all," he added.
"The Unknown Known" is a sequel of sorts to Morris's
Oscar-winning 2003 film "The Fog of War." In that film, Vietnam
War-era Defense Secretary Robert McNamara explains his
philosophies on warfare.
But "The Fog of War" gathers its strength from McNamara's
palpable regret at failing and the war's human cost.
"Many people feel that both Vietnam and Iraq were terrible
disasters, not just for the number of people killed on the
ground, American soldiers, insurgents, civilians and on and on
and on," Morris said. "But because it really changed our idea
about ourselves, about who we are."
EVADING FOR OTHERS, HIMSELF
Rumsfeld's thousands of memos over the course of his
government career, which began in the Nixon administration, form
the core of the film. Pentagon staffers dubbed the memos
"snowflakes" as they piled up on desks.
Morris said what fascinated him about the memos was how it
gave a first-person narrative to history.
"It's trying to discover what it is that makes him think:
Who is he? Why did he make the decisions that he did? To me
there was a great mystery going into it," he said.
Morris described the memos as a paper trail Rumsfeld could
control, unlike the White House audio recordings of his former
boss, President Richard Nixon, which are a historical testament
to the hubris that brought his downfall.
Rumsfeld supplied declassified memos to Morris in
preparation for the film. The director said he probably read
more than 1,000 memos, well short of the tens of thousands he
estimates were written.
"He revised them and revised them again," Morris said.
"They're in many ways a record not of the truth, but of how
Donald Rumsfeld wanted to be perceived by history or perceived
by the people around him."
Yet the memos only tell a portion of the history, and some
critics have raised the point that Morris fails to corner
Rumsfeld on torture during the occupation of Iraq and the
weapons of mass destruction that were used a pretext for war but
ultimately never turned up.
"What I've come away with is Rumsfeld's extraordinary
ability to avoid answering questions, to obfuscate, to
misdirect, and what was most disturbing ... was I felt that he
was not just obfuscating, evading for others but also for
himself," Morris said. "I began to wonder: Is this really a
person who's in touch with reality?"
In the end, he cautioned: "I would encourage people to see
this movie as a mystery."
