By Eric Kelsey
| LOS ANGELES, April 8
LOS ANGELES, April 8 As the NFL readies for its
annual draft of college football players, new film "Draft Day"
pulls back the curtain on the high stakes of the offseason that
has helped turn the United States' most popular sport into a
year-round addiction.
The film, which opens in U.S. and Canadian theaters on
Friday ahead of the NFL's three-day draft from May 8-10, stars
Kevin Costner and dramatizes the backroom wheeling and dealing
of football's general managers as they jockey for the best
players and try to fleece one another while trading draft picks.
But in an age of 24-hour sports networks like ESPN and HBO's
behind-the-scenes NFL reality show "Hard Knocks," Costner said
authenticity is crucial to hook a viewer who has seen countless
locker-room speeches and front-office interviews.
"If you've ever played the sports you're trying to depict,
you don't want people just doing it and messing up completely.
People take it really personally," said the 59-year-old Oscar
winner, who built his heartland reputation with baseball films
"Bull Durham" and "Field of Dreams," and golf comedy "Tin Cup."
Costner plays fictional Cleveland Browns team general
manager Sonny Weaver Jr, who has to manage upheaval in his
personal life and the dueling pressures of which player to draft
from the team's owner and its coach.
"For me, I've made a few (sports films), but I always
thought they were literate in a sense that the writing was
really exceptional, and it was set against the backdrop of each
sport - and the big deal there is, 'Can you make those moments
be authentic?'" he added.
"Draft Day," directed by "Ghostbusters" filmmaker Ivan
Reitman, had the approval and participation of the NFL and
several scenes were filmed during last year's draft in New York.
It also features a cameo appearance by commissioner Roger
Goodell as well as scripted footage of the fictional draft from
NFL Network and ESPN anchors and analysts, and Houston Texans
running back Arian Foster as football prospect Ray Jennings.
The National Football League's annual draft, in which the
teams pick newly eligible players, has become big-time viewing
for television audiences hungry for football in the offseason.
In 2010, the NFL moved the draft to three days from two, with
the first round getting its own primetime Thursday slot.
And, of course, the NFL is the television king with the
annual Super Bowl as the United States' most-watched broadcast,
drawing a record 111.5 million viewers in February.
FAMILY, FOOTBALL
The new film begins in Cleveland on the day of the draft
with Weaver's girlfriend, Ali, played by Jennifer Garner,
telling him on one of his biggest work days that she is
pregnant.
To complicate matters, Ali is one of Weaver's top
lieutenants as the Browns' salary cap guru who makes sure
certain players' pay is structured not to violate pre-set
limits.
"To be a good movie, it has to have real relationships at
the center of it or the sports part of it really doesn't
matter," said Garner, adding that she drew heavily on her
character from the Browns own cap specialist, Megan Rogers.
Sonny's problems are magnified by the recent passing of his
father, a revered former Browns coach, as well as the prodding
of the team's owner to trade up to draft for a hot-shot
quarterback the team does not really need, even if it costs
trading away several future top draft choices.
The film has little in the way of sports-action scenes, but
pulses forward with a ticking clock counting down the hours and
minutes until the draft's first pick is unveiled.
Its frenetic nature is meant to mimic the back-and-forth
talks between teams, players and agents, with some decisions
made at the spur of the moment or on personal hunches.
"Football is the backdrop here for what is really a heist
movie and a movie about a chess game between people as well as a
real romance at the center of everything and a bunch of familial
relationships that are all needing to be tended to on one crazy
day," Garner said.
"Draft Day," which is expected to gross $12 million in its
opening weekend for distributor Lions Gate according to
Boxoffice.com, may be limited in its ticket sales due to
football's limited appeal outside of North America.
"Will it bust out overseas?" Costner asks. "I don't know; I
don't care. I know that we had to make this as correct for us.
It's a guy and a girl and the level of confusion that comes with
relationships set against the backdrop of football."
(Eric Kelsey)