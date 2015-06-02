LOS ANGELES, June 2 Oscar-winning actor Eddie
Redmayne will enter the world of magic in Warner Bros'
anticipated "Harry Potter" spin-off movie "Fantastic Beasts and
Where to Find Them," the studio said.
Redmayne, 33, who won a best actor Oscar this year for his
role as Stephen Hawking in "The Theory of Everything," will play
magizoologist Newt Scamander, "who in his travels has
encountered and documented a myriad of magical creatures,"
Warner Bros said this week.
The tale is set in New York, 70 years before the saga of boy
wizard "Harry Potter," and is described as neither a prequel or
sequel, but rather an extension of author J.K. Rowling's popular
Wizarding World of magic.
Time Warner Inc-owned Warner Bros has announced
three "Fantastic Beasts" films that will follow the adventures
of Newt Scamander.
Rowling, who will make her screenwriting debut with
"Fantastic Beasts," is one of the world's best-selling authors.
Her seven "Harry Potter" novels have sold more than 450 million
copies around the world, and spawned an eight-part film
franchise that grossed more than $7 billion at the worldwide box
office.
