LOS ANGELES, June 2 Oscar-winning director
Oliver Stone will be adapting the story of former National
Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden for the big screen,
from a book written by Guardian journalist Luke Harding, the
British newspaper said in a statement on Monday.
Stone, 67, with his production partner Moritz Borman,
bought the film rights to Harding's "The Snowden Files: The
Inside Story of the World's Most Wanted Man," that delved into
the events surrounding Snowden leaking numerous top-secret NSA
surveillance programs to media.
"This is one of the greatest stories of our time. A real
challenge. I'm glad to have the Guardian working with us," Stone
said in a statement.
The filmmaker, who has won Oscars for directing 1986's
"Platoon" and 1989's "Born on the Fourth of July," will write
and direct the film and also include materials from the Guardian
journalists who broke the story.
