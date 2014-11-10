LOS ANGELES Nov 10 Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt
will play Edward Snowden in a movie directed by Oliver Stone
about the former National Security Agency contractor who blew
the whistle on the U.S government's mass surveillance programs,
the film's backers said on Monday.
Stone, who won best director Oscars for "Platoon" and "Born
on the Fourth of July," has written the screenplay based on two
books - "The Snowden Files: The Inside Story of the World's Most
Wanted Man" by Luke Harding and "Time of the Octopus" by Anatoly
Kucherena.
The still untitled film goes into production in Munich in
January, said independent studio Open Road Films and production
and financing company Endgame Entertainment.
Producer Moritz Borman said in a statement that he and Stone
chose Open Road and Endgame because "this film needs an
independent in the true sense, where political pressures will
not come into play."
Snowden leaked tens of thousands of classified intelligence
documents to the media in 2013 and sparked a firestorm over the
NSA's gathering of data from the Internet activities and phones
of millions of ordinary Americans and dozens of world leaders.
The recently released documentary "Citizenfour" by Laura
Poitras chronicles how the former NSA contractor decided to leak
the documents and the global repercussions of that act.
Snowden spent almost six weeks at Moscow's Sheremetyevo
airport before Russia granted him asylum for a year on Aug. 1,
2013, creating a furore in the United States. In August this
year he was given a three-year resident permit by Russia and now
lives at an undisclosed address in Moscow.
He is wanted by the United States on charges including theft
of government property, unauthorized communication of national
defense information and wilful communication of classified
intelligence to an unauthorized person.
Gordon-Levitt, 33, most recently directed and starred in
"Don Jon" and has acted in high-profile films "Lincoln," "The
Dark Knight Rises" and "Inception."
(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Patricia Reaney and
Alan Crosby)