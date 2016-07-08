LOS ANGELES, July 8 "Twilight" star Kristen
Stewart and "X-Men" actor Nicholas Hoult team up for
science-fiction film "Equals", a drama looking to a future where
humans are genetically modified so as to not feel emotions and
those who begin to do so are persecuted.
The movie premiered on the festival circuit in both Venice
and Toronto last year, and its U.S. premiere was held in Los
Angeles on Thursday. One of the biggest issues facing both Hoult
and Stewart was carrying out a love story in which the actors
can only show a minimum of emotion.
"We spent a few days in a hotel room doing these...trust and
acting exercises," Hoult said. "It's weird, you don't often
stare into people's eyes that long and when you do...you really
quickly start to pick up on micro-expressions or whatever they
give off and feelings perhaps and you just link up in a way."
"Equals", already been released online through DirecTV
Cinema, will have a limited theatrical run in the United States.
(Reporting By Reuters Television)